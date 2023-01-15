Does Your Child Have School Anxiety? What Causes It? How Can Parents Help? Kids oi-Amritha K

Children complain all the time "I don't want to go to school!" Many parents just take it as their children's natural reaction to school, but research shows that it can signal a deeper problem: school anxiety.

What Is School Anxiety?

In school-age children, school anxiety is a condition characterised by an excessive fear of school, as well as the activities associated with it, such as making friends, speaking in public, or taking tests. It affects approximately two to five percent of school-age children [1].

There is nothing wrong with feeling anxious sometimes. However, if anxiety interferes with your quality of life, or if you experience it constantly, then this may be an indication that you have an anxiety disorder [2].

Of course, school can be a source of anxiety for many children and young adults. School anxiety can cause students of all ages to feel overwhelmed at the thought of stepping foot on campus due to a combination of expectations to succeed, large groups of people, opportunities for bullying, and more.

What Cause School Anxiety?

It is likely that a child's reasons for feeling anxious about school will vary depending on their personal circumstances. Possible causes include a combination of any of the following [3]:

Social anxiety

Cliques and bullying

Academic anxiety or testing

Effects of past or current trauma can be felt by students in school or at home.

Separation anxiety

Generalised anxiety disorder

Children with chronic health conditions may perceive school as a place where they are not safe if they suffer from severe allergies, immune disorders, or chronic pain conditions.

Signs And Symptoms Of School Anxiety

It is important to note that the signs and symptoms of school anxiety will vary according to the age of the student [4].

There are a number of symptoms of school anxiety that can occur in children who are between the ages of 10 and under, including the following [5]:

Anger, irritability, crying, yelling, or tantrums

Refusal to participate in the school preparation process

As the time to leave for school approaches, your ward may experience loss of appetite or nausea

Having nightmares or having difficulty sleeping

Headache

An increase in heart rate and/or rapid breathing

In middle and high school, students' school anxiety may manifest as external school-avoidance behaviours. These behaviours may vary across cultures and families, but may include the following [6]:

Excessive absences from class

Absence from school activities

Breathing or heart rate that is rapid

Symptoms such as nausea, headaches, and loss of appetite

Behaviours that lead to self-harm

School Anxiety: How Can Parents Help?

When it comes to treating school anxiety, there is no generalised approach, and the best strategy may differ depending on the severity of the symptoms and the underlying causes [7].

Often, the first step in treatment is to meet with the child's school personnel to develop a treatment plan. This may include modifying the child's schedule, providing support in the classroom, or involving the child in social activities outside of school.

Providing support for children with school anxiety is also important for parents and caregivers. This support can take the following forms [8]:

Discussing the child's anxiety and fears with him or her

Developing healthy coping mechanisms for the child

Demonstrating positive behaviour

Teaching relaxation techniques to the child

Maintaining an active role in the child's education

Additionally, parents and caregivers should refrain from triggering the child's anxiety by arguing, bribing, or threatening him or her.

In the event that the child is not responding well to these measures, the mental health professional may prescribe psychotherapy. Prescription medications are usually only prescribed as a last resort when other treatments have failed.

The three types of psychotherapy are cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) and exposure-response therapy (ERP) [9].

Psychotherapy, educational support, and medication may be used by mental health professionals to treat school anxiety. Thus, a collaborative team approach involving the child, their parents or caregivers, school personnel, and mental health professionals is often required [10].

On A Final Note...

A child who is frequently absent from school or refuses to attend may be experiencing school anxiety for a variety of reasons. Some students may feel anxious about testing, while others may be worried about social interactions or leaving home. Professional assistance should be sought if a child is missing school frequently or refusing to attend.