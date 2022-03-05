Just In
- 1 hr ago Experts Question Study Predicting Fourth Covid Wave In June, Term Such Forecasts Guesswork
- 2 hrs ago Common Diseases In Children, Their Symptoms And How To Prevent Them
- 2 hrs ago Govt Panel Recommends Permission For Phase-3 Trial Of Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults
- 2 hrs ago Airport Style: Deepika Padukone Rocks Formula 1 Style All-Red Look!
Don't Miss
- Finance Buy Angel One For Potential Upside Of 50%: Motilal Oswal
- Movies I Am Legend 2: Will Smith Confirms Sequel With Michael B Jordan
- Technology Redmi K50 Pro+ Launch Imminent; 2K Display, 120W Charging Support Expected
- News Pune top cop clears confusion about black clothing during PM’s visit
- Automobiles 2022 MG ZS EV Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 21.99 Lakh
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 7, 2022
- Education BPSC AE Civil Admit Card 2022 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Hall Tickets Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Bihar
Amid Covid-19, Maharashtra Sees Drop in Numbers of Severe Acute Malnourished Children
There has been a drop in the number of severe acute malnourished (SAM) children in Maharashtra between 2019 and 2021, the feat getting achieved despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships it brought about.
In a written answer given in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Woman and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said there were 95,978 severe acute malnourished children in the state in December 2019, which came down to 89,151 in 2020 and further to 81,904 by December last year.
"The Maharashtra government had carried out a special drive in August 2021 to identify moderate acute and severe acute malnourished children in the 6-month to the 6-year-old segment. We found 97,876 children in MAM and 16,914 in SAM categories," she said.
The minister informed that 1,578 of 18,914 children were admitted to nutrition rehabilitation centres as they were suffering critical illness due to malnourishment
- wellnessExperts Question Study Predicting Fourth Covid Wave In June, Term Such Forecasts Guesswork
- wellnessGovt Panel Recommends Permission For Phase-3 Trial Of Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults
- wellnessCausal Link Found Between Blood Group and Severe COVID-19: Study
- wellnessDecision On Mixing And Matching Of Booster Dose Of Covid Vaccines Will Be Based On Science: Govt
- wellnessNo Proposal To Lift Face Mask Rule Though Covid-19 Wave Almost Ended: Maharashtra Health Minister
- wellnessCOVID-19 Infected People May Have Different Variants Hidden In Several Body Parts, Reveals Study
- wellnessExtended Prescription For Chronic Diseases Helped India Cope Better During COVID, Say Health Expert
- wellnessIndia May See Fourth Covid Wave Around June 22: IIT Kanpur Study
- wellnessSII Seeks Permission For Phase-3 Study Of Covid Vaccine Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults
- wellnessOver 1.9 Million Indian Kids Lost Parent Or Caregiver To COVID-19: Lancet Study
- wellnessMass Covid Testing And Sequencing Is Unsustainable - Here's How Future Surveillance Can Be Done
- wellnessCovid Vaccine Efficacy Limited Against Omicron, Says Study