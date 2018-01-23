Is Raw Garlic Safe For Kids?

Kids are our life. Their crazy shenanigans are what keeps us on our toes. No matter how crazy their antics are, they will always remain the apple of our eye.

Kids nowadays are just next generation in everything they do. They move and learn in a fast pace, which sometimes becomes very difficult for us to cope with. But kids are kids after all and they will never stop growing up.

Most of us mum's life pretty much revolves around our kids. Anything related to them are a priority to us. Running around them trying to feed healthy veggies or coaxing them to leave their gadgets alone and get out to play is a struggle all mothers are very much aware of. But what happens when these kids fall ill?

Illnesses and infections are getting more rampant from time to time. So much so that doctors have started prescribing antibiotics to even minor infections. This abuse of drugs will just make the germs more resilient to the medicines and they will only grow stronger.

Also, regular medications have side effects, which can be more troublesome for the younger lot. Thus, there is an urgent need to alternate medicine, one which is safe but effective too.

A lot of new-age mums have turned to Ayurveda to cure illnesses and infections for their little ones. Apart from being super effective, ayurvedic remedies do not have side effects too. But all good things come with a bad side. i.e, ayurvedic remedies are mostly practised at home without the supervision of an expert.

Also, some remedies which are effective on adults may not be safe for the kids. Therefore, it is important to research properly or ask experts in the field about various ayurvedic remedies which are safe for kids.

Ayurveda involves using natural ingredients to cure certain illnesses and diseases in humans. Simple ingredients which are mostly found in the Indian kitchen form a major part of the Ayurvedic remedies. One such ingredient is garlic.

Many properties of garlic such as it being antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-spasmodic, makes it a very effective and powerful ingredient in most of the ayurvedic remedies.

But it is important to know if it is indeed safe for kids too, as it is strong and powerful, which sometimes may not suit the delicate internal organs of developing kids.

Let us know about the health benefits of garlic for kids.