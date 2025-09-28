Weekly Horoscope (28 Sept To 4 Oct 2025): Cancer's Sensitive Soul Will Be Pulled In Different Directions

Is Your Toddler Showing Autism Signs? Expert Urges Parents To Spot These Symptoms Before Age Three Pregnancy Parenting oi-Deepannita Das

Every parent dreams of watching their child grow, speak their first words, respond with laughter, and eagerly explore the world. But what if some of these milestones take longer to appear-or don't appear at all?

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that affects how a child communicates, interacts, and responds to their surroundings. While every child develops at their own pace, recognizing the early signs of autism-especially before the age of three-can make a world of difference in ensuring timely intervention and support.

Dr Puja Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist and Co-founder of Continua Kids, emphasizes, 'Early intervention is key. Identifying the signs before age three allows therapies to be more effective and helps the child reach their potential.'

Below are some signs that parents should watch out for in toddlers.

1. Lack Of Eye Contact

Eye contact is one of the most basic yet powerful forms of human connection. By just a few months old, babies usually start locking eyes with their caregivers, showing that they are engaged and connected.

If a child consistently avoids looking into your eyes while playing, smiling, or seeking comfort, it could indicate a developmental concern.

Dr Kapoor explains, 'Parents should observe whether their child makes eye contact when they want to share something. A consistent lack of eye contact can be one of the earliest red flags.'

2. Difficulty With Pointing And Joint Attention

By the age of one, most children begin pointing to objects or people to share interests. For example, if you ask, 'Where's the bird?' a child usually points toward the sky. This shared focus between parent and child, known as 'joint attention,' helps in building communication.

Children with autism, however, may skip this step. Instead of pointing, they may pull an adult's hand toward the object they want without trying to share the experience.

'Joint attention plays a crucial role in language development. If a child isn't pointing or following another person's gesture by 14-16 months, it should not be ignored,' says Dr Kapoor.

3. Limited Response To Their Name

By the time children are toddlers, they usually recognize and respond to their names. But if a child turns eagerly when hearing their favorite cartoon but fails to respond when called by name, it may signal more than just distraction.

Dr Kapoor notes, 'This is one of the most important milestones parents should look for. A child consistently ignoring their name-even when distractions are minimal-may need further evaluation.'

4. Challenges In Following Simple Commands

Between ages one and two, children begin to follow simple commands such as "bring the toy," "give it to Papa," or "put the ball here." If a child repeatedly struggles to follow such instructions, despite seeming to understand other sounds or activities, it may point toward developmental delays.

"The issue is not always defiance or stubbornness," clarifies Dr. Kapoor. "Sometimes, it's about a child's ability to process and respond, which can be impacted in autism."

5. Sensory Concerns And Repetitive Behaviors

Children with autism may also show unusual sensory preferences. They may spin in circles, flap their hands, stare at lights, or look at objects from unusual angles. Some may even become overly sensitive to certain sounds, textures, or lights.

Dr. Kapoor explains, "Parents often dismiss these as quirks, but repetitive or sensory-seeking behaviors-especially when combined with other signs-warrant attention."

The Importance Of Early Detection

Spotting these signs is not about labeling a child-it's about understanding their needs. Early detection opens doors to therapy, skill-building exercises, and parental support, all of which can drastically improve communication and learning outcomes.

Dr Kapoor strongly advises, 'Parents should never delay seeking help if they notice multiple red flags. The earlier we intervene, the better the chances of supporting the child's growth and development.'