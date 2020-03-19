Top 7 Home Remedies For Itchy Nipples Pregnancy Parenting oi-Shamila Rafat

Itchy nipples can be caused by different reasons. While pregnancy is one of the most common reasons for itchy nipples, in certain rare cases, itchiness of the nipples can also be a symptom of Paget's disease of the breast requiring immediate medical attention.

Other commonly witnessed reasons for itchy nipples are: allergic reaction to some skin product or synthetic fibre in clothing, or irritation caused by the perfume in soaps and talcum powders.

Here, we shall see Top 7 home remedies for itchy nipples.

1. Butter

A simple way of dealing with itchy nipples is by applying butter directly on the nipples. After applying butter, massage the butter into the skin by a light circular motion of your fingers. Wash them with cold water once done. With moisturisation with butter, the itchiness of your nipples will be controlled to a great extent.

2. Vitamin C

Skin tissues have seen to have been repaired through the ingestion of Vitamin C. If you are suffering from itchy nipples, the inclusion in your diet of fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C can help to control the itching in your nipples.

Vegetables and fruits rich in Vitamin C include oranges, kiwis, papaya, tomato etc.

3. Honey

It is regarded as one of the best home remedies for multiple ailments. The best thing about honey is that it is commonly found in many houses. Applying honey to nipples make them soft and smooth and control their itching.

Apply honey to itchy nipples considering the intensity of itchiness. If they itch more, apply honey four times a day.

4. Basil leaves

Several healing properties of basil leaves have been mentioned in the Ayurveda. Basil leaves help to treat multiple skin disorders by speeding up the healing process. The best way to use basil leaves for itchy nipples is by making a paste out of it and applying it on the itchy areas and leaving it for a while. Then wash it off and repeat the process for a week.

5. Coconut Oil

While an oil massage in general can help alleviate nipple itching, the best results can be seen when the massaging is done with coconut oil.

Coconut oil soothes the itchiness, along with treating the issue..

Out of the various oils that can safely be used for massaging nipples and breasts, it is coconut oil that is widely recommended due to its antimicrobial and moisturizing properties.

Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory properties as well. Being safe for use, coconut oil is one of the most popular oils for dealing with nipple discomfort in breastfeeding women.

6. Aloe Vera

Using aloe vera gel on the nipples can also help in reducing any itchiness. Apply directly on the nipples and leave on for 10 minutes, massaging gently in between. After 10 minutes, remove the aloe vera gel with the help of a damp washcloth. Repeat daily for some days.

For best results, you can use aloe vera gel that has been refrigerated. While aloe vera gel has cooling properties of its own, placing under refrigeration for about 30 minutes prior to application can make it all the more soothing for itchy nipples.

7. Ice

Ice is the best quick fix for itchy nipples. Take an ice cube and wrap it in a thin towel. Apply the wrapped ice cube on the nipple. Providing a numbing effect on application, ice cubes can control nipple itchiness in no time. Pregnant women can apply ice cubes in between feeds if they are experiencing itchiness in their nipples.

Taking certain precautions can ensure that you keep nipple itchiness at bay. Maintaining proper hygiene is important. Avoid heavily scented talcum powders and soaps. Make it a point of wearing well-fitting cotton bras.

While instances of breast itchiness are common in women of all ages across the world, taking certain precautions can reduce the chances of developing itchy nipples. If, despite taking all precautions, nipple itching is still experienced, there is a lot that you can do with simple ingredients found in your house.