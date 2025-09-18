Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2: Unmasking The Scheduling Trap For Working Mothers

Brain-Eating Amoeba Can Kill Children, What Parents Must Do If Their Kids Show Symptoms After Swimming Outdoor

Motherhood is often celebrated as a life-changing milestone, yet when it comes to careers, it can present real challenges. Recently, Deepika Padukone, one of the most powerful names in Indian cinema, was dropped from the upcoming 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel, Previously it was reported that she had exited the much hyped Sandeep Vanga's 'Spirit'. While official statements cited professional alignment and project requirements, her situation has sparked wider conversations about how women across industries often find themselves negotiating career opportunities around new responsibilities. The bigger issue is not about talent or capability, but how availability is frequently treated as the ultimate measure of commitment.

The Scheduling Trap

Workplaces are often still structured around the notion of the "ideal worker", one who has minimal caregiving responsibilities. For many working mothers, this becomes a significant barrier. For example, after having children, many mothers in academia produce less research, while fathers usually maintain or increase their output.

In corporate India, surveys reveal that a large majority of mothers face career setbacks of one to two years after returning from maternity leave, with many also experiencing pay stagnation.

Globally, studies confirm a consistent "motherhood penalty" in wages, with mothers earning less than child-free women in similar roles, largely because they are perceived as less available. The pattern is clear: women are not penalised for lack of skill, but for being seen as less available due to caregiving responsibilities.

The Motherhood Penalty

Sociologists call this the "motherhood penalty", the documented trend where women's career trajectories slow down after becoming mothers. They are promoted less, earn less, and are more likely to be overlooked for leadership tracks.

Ironically, fathers rarely face this penalty. Many, in fact, benefit from what researchers call the "fatherhood bonus," seen as more stable and reliable at work once they have children. The double standard exposes how workplaces measure commitment differently for men and women.

Different Industries, Same Story

Teaching: Mothers often miss out on promotions because they avoid time-heavy responsibilities like exam coordination or evening classes.

Law: Court schedules, late-night prep, and travel-heavy litigation push many mothers into advisory roles instead of courtroom practice.

Corporate leadership: International postings or demanding projects often go to men because mothers are "assumed" to be unavailable.

These examples show how universal the issue is whether in glamour industries or everyday professions.

Rethinking Work for Mothers

The solution isn't about asking mothers to sacrifice ambition, nor about workplaces "adjusting out of kindness." It's about recognising outcomes over hours.

Flexible scheduling and hybrid models can allow mothers to stay in high-growth roles.

Project-based systems could value performance without demanding constant presence.

Most importantly, industries need to unlearn the bias that motherhood equals unreliability.

Deepika's case may have sparked conversation because of her visibility, but for countless women with fewer resources and less support, the stakes are even higher.

Beyond Availability

Motherhood should not mean career derailment. What women bring to the table - creativity, leadership, discipline, empathy does not vanish once they have children. But unless industries evolve to measure value differently, mothers will continue to be seen as "harder to schedule" and therefore easier to replace.

Deepika's story might make headlines because she's a star, but in reality, it reflects what millions of working mothers face daily. The question is whether workplaces will adapt, or continue losing some of their most talented professionals to outdated expectations.