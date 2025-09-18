How to Perform Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Rituals, Significance, and Devotional Chants Everyone Should Know

Brain-Eating Amoeba Can Kill Children, What Parents Must Do If Their Kids Show Symptoms After Swimming Outdoor Pregnancy Parenting oi-Deepannita Das

When a child splashes in a pond or takes a dip in a river, most parents imagine laughter, joy, and happy memories. But in Kerala this year, those carefree moments have turned into heartbreak.

The so-called "brain-eating amoeba", a rare but deadly parasite, has claimed multiple lives, including that of a three-month-old baby. For parents, this is not just another health scare; it's a reminder that sometimes the things we think are harmless can hide unimaginable risks.

The medical name for this infection is primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), caused by Naegleria fowleri. It's extremely rare worldwide, with fewer than 500 reported cases. But Kerala has witnessed an alarming surge of over 120 cases so far, including 68 just this year.

Outrage has spread across the state after 19 deaths, including infants and young children, raising tough questions about public health awareness and safety.

For parents, this is not about politics or statistics. It's about how to protect children and what to do if they ever show symptoms after outdoor water exposure.

1. How Brain-Eating Amoeba Spreads

The infection doesn't spread by drinking water. Instead, it enters through the nose when swimming or bathing in contaminated freshwater like ponds, rivers, or poorly maintained pools. From there, it travels up to the brain through the sinuses, where it destroys brain tissue.

This is why children who dive or play underwater are at higher risk. Parents need to be cautious during monsoon, when stagnant water and untreated ponds are more likely to harbor the amoeba.

2. Watch Out For Early Symptoms

The scary part? The symptoms look very much like common illnesses in the beginning fever, headache, or nausea. But with brain-eating amoeba, these escalate quickly. Warning signs to look out for include:

Sudden severe headache

Fever and nausea

Stiff neck

Vomiting

Sensitivity to light

Confusion or seizures

If your child has been swimming outdoors and shows even one of these symptoms, seek medical help immediately. Time is everything. PAM progresses fast, and delays can be fatal.

3. Act Immediately If You Suspect Infection

In Kerala, families who rushed children to hospitals at the very first sign of unusual fever or confusion had a chance at treatment. Doctors there are using miltefosine, a drug imported specially for PAM cases, though outcomes are still challenging.

For parents, the takeaway is clear: don't "wait and see." If your child shows symptoms after outdoor swimming or bathing in untreated water, head straight to a hospital with pediatric emergency care. Mention possible exposure to stagnant water it can guide doctors to act faster.

4. Prevention Is Always Better Than Cure

Since treatment options are limited, prevention is the strongest shield. Parents can reduce risks by:

Avoiding swimming in stagnant or untreated water, especially during monsoon.

Using only well-maintained, chlorinated pools for children.

Teaching kids to avoid dunking their heads or inhaling water through the nose.

Ensuring clean water during rituals like nasal cleansing.

These small steps might sound simple, but they can save lives.

5. Talk To Your Children And Community

Awareness saves lives. In Kerala, health experts are calling for stronger campaigns at the local level because many families simply don't know the risks. As a parent, you can talk to your child in simple words about why some ponds or rivers are unsafe right now. You can also encourage schools, neighbors, and community groups to spread awareness.

When parents share what they know, it creates a ripple effect of protection.

For every parent, the message is this: trust your instincts. If something feels off after your child plays in outdoor water, don't wait. Get help. Your vigilance might be the very thing that saves their life.