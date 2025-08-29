From Knocking On Wood To Blowing Candles: Forgotten Rituals We Still Practice Without Knowing Why

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Gaurav Khanna Sparks Debate On Why Some Couples Choose To Stay Childfree

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, actor Gaurav Khanna opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his marriage-while he wishes to have children, his wife Akanksha Chamola does not. He said, "I want kids, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega." He also added, "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them."

This honest revelation reflects a situation many couples face in India, balancing personal desires with mutual respect in a society where parenthood is often considered a key expectation in marriage.

Why Some People Choose To Be Childfree

Choosing not to have children is a deeply personal decision and can stem from various reasons. Some individuals prioritize career goals, financial stability, or personal freedom. Others may have health concerns or feel that they are not equipped to raise children. Lifestyle preferences, environmental concerns, and a desire to focus on personal growth or relationships can also play a role. Importantly, being childfree does not mean a lack of love or fulfillment; many individuals find meaning and purpose through careers, creative pursuits, friendships, travel, or social causes.

Navigating Differing Views On Parenthood

When partners have differing views on having children, it can create tension. However, experts suggest that such disagreements don't necessarily signal the end of a relationship. The key lies in open communication and mutual respect.

Elizabeth, a relationship expert, advises couples to discuss both the reasons for wanting and not wanting children. Understanding each other's perspectives can foster empathy and facilitate a constructive conversation.

Setting aside regular time for honest conversations and listening without judgment is essential. Couples may also consider professional counseling to navigate these discussions in a structured, safe environment.

Facing Societal Pressure

In India, societal expectations often equate marriage with parenthood. Couples who decide otherwise may face unsolicited opinions, judgment, or pressure from family and friends. It is important to set clear personal boundaries and communicate decisions confidently. Seeking support from friends, like-minded communities, or online forums can help couples feel validated and reduce the stress that comes from societal expectations.

Maintaining a Strong Marriage Despite Differences

A strong relationship does not require both partners to share the same desires about children. What matters is respect, empathy, and maintaining a shared vision for the future. Couples can focus on other shared goals, emotional intimacy, and mutual growth to ensure the relationship remains fulfilling. Supporting each other's choices, even when they do not perfectly align, builds trust and strengthens the partnership.

Respect, Understanding, And Connection

Choosing whether or not to have children is a personal decision, and differing opinions within a marriage are natural. By embracing empathy, prioritizing open dialogue, and resisting societal pressure, couples can navigate this sensitive topic while maintaining a healthy, loving relationship. As Gaurav Khanna's experience shows, respecting each other's choices and fostering understanding can create a marriage that thrives on connection and mutual support, regardless of whether parenthood becomes part of the picture.