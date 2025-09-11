Latest Updates
Bhojpuri Singer Devi Becomes Mother Via IVF And German Sperm Bank, Breaks Taboo On Single Parenting
In India, a woman's worth is still too often measured by the sindoor in her hairline or the mangalsutra around her neck. Marriage is seen as the unquestionable gateway to motherhood, and anyone who dares to step outside this rigid framework is met with suspicion, whispers, and cruel judgment. For unmarried women, the desire to become a mother is treated less like a choice and more like a crime-an act of rebellion against centuries of tradition.
Last Tuesday, on 2 September 2025, Bhojpuri's beloved folk voice Devi, popularly known as the Mallika of Sur, welcomed a baby boy at AIIMS, Rishikesh, through IVF and sperm donation from a German bank; and what makes this story special and different is not just the arrival of a child, but the courage of a single woman challenging decades of social stigma.
For Devi, this baby is not only her son, but it is a symbol of persistence, self-determination, and breaking free from judgment.
A New Beginning For Devi As A Mother
According to a report published by Dainik Jagran, Devi underwent surgery at AIIMS, Rishikesh, where doctors confirmed that both mother and child are healthy. A few hours later, the singer proudly shared a picture holding her newborn, writing simply, "It's my baby." Behind those three words lay years of struggle, rejection, and hope finally fulfilled.
Her father, Pramod Kumar, revealed that she had attempted the IVF process seven years ago, but it had not been successful. This time, with the help of a sperm bank in Germany, her dream of motherhood came true.
Struggles Behind Her IVF Journey
Motherhood did not come easily for Devi. She had to overcome both medical and emotional hurdles to reach this milestone. While many women shy away from even discussing infertility or assisted reproduction, Devi openly pursued it-not once, but twice.
Her persistence shows not only the advancements of medical science but also the resilience of a woman determined to have a child on her own terms. Each attempt carried with it not only physical pain but also the silent weight of societal whispers about why she was "still unmarried."
Single Motherhood And Breaking Taboos
In a country where women are constantly judged for stepping outside tradition, Devi's choice to be a single mother is revolutionary. She has boldly redefined motherhood, proving that it is love, not marital status, that makes a family complete.
By welcoming her baby through IVF, Devi is not just raising her child-she is raising a conversation about women's rights, bodily autonomy, and the courage to live life without bowing to stigma. Her decision challenges the outdated belief that motherhood is valid only within the framework of marriage.
Who Is Devi? Voice Behind The Story
Devi is not just any singer-she is a celebrated figure in Bhojpuri folk music, born in Bihar's Chhapra district. Known as the Mallika of Sur for her melodious voice, she has given fans countless unforgettable songs such as Piya Gayile Kalkatwa Ae Sajni, Kuen Ka Thanda Pani, O Gori Chori-Chori, and Pardesiya-Pardesiya.
Her music has carried the cultural essence of Bihar across the globe, and now her personal story is inspiring women beyond boundaries. Devi has always sung for the hearts of common people, and with this step, she has given voice to countless women who silently wish for motherhood but fear society's judgment.
As
IVF
and
assisted
reproduction
become
more
accessible,
women
no
longer
need
to
feel
confined
by
marriage
or
biological
clocks.
By
choosing
motherhood
on
her
own
terms,
Devi
has
opened
a
door
for
countless
others
who
dream
of
a
child
but
do
not
fit
into
the
"traditional"
mold.
Her son's birth is not just a personal joy but also a social statement-an anthem for freedom, choice, and women carving their own paths.