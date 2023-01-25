Just In
Maternity Clothing Tips: How To Buy Nursing Bras For Breastfeeding; Maternity Bra Vs Nursing Bra
After delivery, nursing bras are a must. During breastfeeding, a maternity bra is recommended for support of heavy, filled breasts. The maternity bra will prevent your breasts from sagging and ease the process of breastfeeding. Also, the hooks are easy to open and close, making breastfeeding easier!
A nursing bra is also known as a maternity bra, a feeding bra, a pregnancy bra, or a breastfeeding bra.
What Should You Look For When Choosing A Nursing Bra?
Here are tips to select a nursing bra and know the types of maternity bra that suits best for you:
- Be careful not to purchase maternity bras that are too tight or loose fitting. Tight bras may prevent milk from flowing and loose-fitting bras may spoil the shape and size of your breasts. Choose a nursing bra that fits your breasts perfectly [1].
- Wear cotton bras after pregnancy in order to allow the skin to breathe, soak up perspiration, and remove milk as soon as possible. Bras with a lining in the cup are also beneficial to the skin during pregnancy [2].
- Choose nursing bras that include nursing pads to absorb milk, especially if the flow of milk is heavy.
- It is important to purchase bras that allow easy access to the breasts for feeding, rather than simply the nipples because you don't need breastfeeding to become more challenging.
- There are both advantages and disadvantages to under-wire bras. They provide support and prevent the breasts from becoming out of shape, but they are tight-fitting, which can result in blocked milk ducts. Under-wire bras may be worn sometimes, however if they cause pain in your breasts, they should not be worn at night.
- It is advisable to select nursing bras with soft cups since they can provide comfort to tender and sore breasts.
Types Of Maternity Bras:
1. Flaps:
In nursing bras with flaps, the mother is able to secretly breastfeed the baby since it is easy to open. These flap bras are designed with cups which can be easily detached from the top. Breastfeeding is made easy in these type of maternity bras. They are ideal for breastfeeding in public or in urgent situations [3].
2. Drop cup bras:
In addition to being comfortable and fast to open, this type of maternity bra has a hook on the front of the strap which makes breastfeeding easier. The wider straps provide maximum support to the fuller breasts [4].
3. Zip bras:
These zip bras are designed specifically for breastfeeding mothers. Quick and easy to open, they are a great choice when you are out with your baby and need to feed in public [5].
When Should I Wear A Nursing Bra?
During the day, it is important to wear a supportive, wire-free, seam-free nursing bra. If you outgrow your regular bra during pregnancy, you may wear this type of bra. When you begin nursing, you will be able to breastfeed your baby discreetly and easily with bras with full drop cups.
In order to feed easily at night, you should wear a sleep bra that is comfortable, breathable, and keeps breast pads in place during sleep.
What's The Difference Between Maternity Bras And Nursing Bras?
The main difference between a maternity bra and a nursing bra is that nursing bras feature clasps or panels that provide easy access to the nipples for breastfeeding, while maternity bras do not.
Most women prefer both options, purchasing maternity bras or larger sizes of their favourite pre-pregnancy bras at the beginning of their pregnancy, then switching to nursing bras toward the middle of the third trimester of their pregnancy.
Many nursing bras offer soft, wire-free support, making them ideal for late pregnancy when you may be feeling uncomfortable and exhausted. Plus, you will need them postpartum if you breastfeed your baby.
