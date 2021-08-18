How To Prevent Unintended Pregnancy? Tips And Guide To Contraception

1. Condoms, For Males And Females Condoms, for both males and females, are latex which is used as barrier contraception to prevent the entering of sperm into the uterus. They not only help prevent pregnancy but also the spread of sexually transmitted diseases like hepatitis, including HIV, if used correctly during oral, vaginal and anal sex. When condoms are used by both males and females during intercourse, it helps provide dual contraception and the chances of getting pregnant may reduce to least. [2] 2. Doing Sex During Menstruation Studies say that sperm can survive in the fallopian tube for up to 3-5 days and the egg takes around 12-24 hours to go into the fallopian tube after ovulation. Though, a woman with a regular menstrual cycle ovulates nearly 14 days after her periods, in many cases, there are fewer chances of getting pregnant, even if the intercourse is done during or 3-5 days after the periods. However, someone with a shorter menstrual cycle is more likely to get pregnant from sex without contraception as they have had ovulation quite early. [3] First Confirmed Case Of Puffer Fish Poisoning In India, Everything You Need To Know 3. Using Cervical Cap A cervical cap is another barrier method to prevent unintended pregnancy. The cervical cap fits over the cervix and acts as a mechanical contraception barrier by blocking the passage of sperm directly into the uterus through the cervical os. However, the cap is not suggested to be worn during periods or any kind of vaginal bleeding. Therefore, during menstruation, other contraceptives like condoms are used until the periods get over. [4]

4. Birth Control Pills Birth control pills are the most commonly prescribed contraception types and are used by women aged between 15-44 years as a choice to prevent unwanted pregnancy. They are mainly composed of progesterone and oestrogen, in which the prior helps prevent pregnancy, while the latter controls menstrual bleeding. Birth control pills must be used after being prescribed by a medical expert and should be taken at the same time every day. [5] The CDC says that such pills typically have a failure rate of seven per cent. 5. Emergency Contraceptive Pills (ECP) They are similar to birth control pills, but come in high doses and are not suggested to be taken regularly, unlike birth control pills. A study has shown that ECPs aren't 100 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy, but may reduce the chance by 75 per cent. They can be taken up to five days of unprotected sex, however, if taken early, it is best. Also, ECP is not an abortion pill, meaning it may not help if you have already found out that you are pregnant. [6] 15 Potential Medical And Non-Medical Reasons Why You Are Not Getting Pregnant 6. Using The ‘Pull Out' Method The 'pull out' or 'withdrawal' or 'coitus interruptus' method is controversial, but is still an effective way for birth control. In this method, the penis is withdrawn from the vagina and away from the woman's genitals just before the ejaculation to prevent the entering of sperm into the vagina. The method requires self-control and is quite risky as the pre-ejaculation fluid may also contain sperm and can increase the risk of getting pregnant. Also, this method does not protect against STIs. [7]