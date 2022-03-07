Common Diseases In Children, Their Symptoms And How To Prevent Them

2. Ear Pain Ear pain could be a sign of inflammation or infection. Infections of the ear canal usually appear in the inner ear canal (swimmer's ear) or middle canal (otitis media) [2]. Causes: As a side effect of a cold or due to the build-up of pressure in their sinuses, your child may develop pain (radiating from their ear to lower jaw). Children are more likely to be affected by Otitis media during the first and second years (peaking between months 6 to 18 months). They can be attributed to low immunity, exposure to second-hand smoke, and other allergies. Symptoms: Ear pain, Fever, Fussiness or irritability, rubbing or tugging at an ear and difficulty sleeping. Treatment: Consult a doctor immediately if you notice symptoms such as prolonged ear pain and loss of hearing. Prevention: Things you can do to reduce your child's risk for ear infections include vaccinating your child, washing hands, breastfeeding, avoiding bottles in bed and smoke exposure and decreasing pacifier use.

3. Fainting The lack of blood flow to the brain can sometimes cause children to faint at school or home (also known as syncope) [3]. Causes: An extreme physical (tiredness, exercising in the heat) or emotional stress can cause your child to faint. A fainting spell can also be caused by low blood sugar levels (hypoglycaemia), irregular heartbeats (Arrhythmia), or low red blood cell counts (anaemia). Symptoms: Dizziness or light-headedness, nausea, sweating, or feeling cold suddenly, blurred or spotty vision, 'ringing' in the ears, pallor, and rapid heartbeats. A fainting spell usually lasts a few minutes, and your child will regain consciousness. Treatment: Consult your doctor if your child suffers from prolonged spells of fainting or seizures. Prevention: Consume a healthy diet and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on your child's blood pressure. Make sure they take frequent breaks from the heat. Teach your child how to recognize fainting symptoms early. For example, you should remind your child to lay down or put his head between his legs when his symptoms begin.

4. Skin Infections (Eczema) Children often suffer from diaper rash, atopic dermatitis (also called eczema), warts, and acne [4]. Causes: Diaper rash or diaper dermatitis is caused by repeated skin contact with wet diapers, and pyoderma is a fungal skin infection that manifests as scabs and red blisters. A physician will need to prescribe topical antifungal creams to treat these infections. Symptoms: Look out for itchy, dry skin and red spots around your child's knees during the first two years of your child's life since these could be signs and symptoms of eczema (or atopic dermatitis). Treatment: According to the condition, dermatologists may recommend antibiotics, antihistamines, or laser resurfacing treatments. Prevention: You should prevent your child from scratching their legs excessively when irritated. Woollen clothes and harsh soaps can strip the skin of its natural oils, so do not expose your child's skin to them.

5. Abdominal Pain, Diarrhoea, and Vomiting Another common issue with young children is stomach pain (gastroenteritis). In addition, your child can have diarrhoea if they have frequent bathroom visits (more than thrice a day) and watery stools [5][6]. Causes: Bowel problems, infections, food-related problems, and problems outside the abdomen - muscle strain and migraines. Symptoms: Constipation can present with symptoms contrary to diarrhoea (bowel evacuation less than thrice per week). Treatment: Depending on what is causing your child's pain, the treatment will vary. The treatment may be as simple as sending your child home with instructions to rest, drink fluids and eat bland food. Another option is hospitalization or surgery. Prevention: Ensure your child maintains good physical hygiene and eats home-cooked foods rich in fibre (to ease constipation) to prevent these occurrences. In addition, it is important to deworm your child regularly to prevent parasitic infections.