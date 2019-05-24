How To Boost Male Seed Count Naturally Basics lekhaka-Shabana kachhi

Male infertility is being recognised as the biggest hurdle for many couples who are planning a baby. Though there are a lot of other factors that cause male infertility, the major one is low sperm count [1] . Health and lifestyle choices have a major impact on a male's sperm count. Also, smoking, drugs, use of steroids sued to build muscles are also said to be a major contributor towards low sperm count [2] .

Impact Of Diet And Lifestyle On Male Infertility

A diet rich in processed foods, sugar and unhealthy fats can lead to a significant decrease in your sperm count. Add to that, a sedentary lifestyle can further deplete your sperm count and the quality of your sperm[3]

If you and your partner have been trying to conceive but suffering from low sperm count, medical intervention is not always necessary to solve your problem. Making some necessary changes in our diet and lifestyle to include some sperm boosting foods and exercises is certain to do you good. Here is a list of certain healthy foods that will help increase your sperm count in no time.

Foods To Improve Sperm Count

1. Spinach

Leafy vegetables like spinach are rich in folic acid that helps boost sperm health and motility [4] . Regular consumption of spinach is also known to have a significant impact on the sperm count, increasing it to healthy levels.

2. Egg

The highest and probably the cheapest of protein sources available to man, eggs are great to increase your sperm count [5] . Protein is known to be the building block of sperm and hence consuming good quality protein will definitely result in a higher sperm count.

3. Dark chocolate

If you are not high on dark chocolate and like the sugary version of it, then we suggest you revise your choices. While sugar is the worst enemy of sperm, dark chocolate, on the other hand, is high on amino acids and is a great way to increase your sperm count and quality[6] .

4. Garlic

Though not the tastiest food on the list, garlic boasts of some amazing properties that will help boost your sperm count in no time. Garlic is packed with vitamin B6 and selenium that will help prevent sperm damage [7] .

5. Banana

The humble banana sure makes it to a lot of lists and is an all-rounder when it comes to health. Being a rich source of vitamin A, B1 and C, consuming bananas will help you increase your sperm count and quality [8] .

6. Oyster

Famous for being an aphrodisiac, oysters are full of essential minerals like zinc that is important to maintain your testosterone levels and sperm production [9] .

7. Walnut

If you love snacking on walnuts, this is all the more reason for you to do so. Walnuts are filled with omega 3 fatty acids that increase blood flow to the testicles resulting in higher sperm volume [10] .

8. Asparagus

This healthy green stick has high levels to vitamin C that protects the delicate sperms from free radical damage, thereby increasing the sperm count significantly [11] .

9. Vitamin D fortified products

There are a lot of studies out there that connect the lower levels of vitamin D and calcium to lower sperm count. Therefore, giving your body an adequate amount of vitamin D and calcium will not only ensure healthy bones but will also increase your sperm quality and quantity [12] .

10. Turmeric

The powerful curcumin present in turmeric is known to have a positive effect on sperm quality. The warm spice not only improves blood flow to the area but also helps increase the overall productive efficiency in men [13] .

11. Mushroom

Mushrooms may look small but they do pack quite a punch. They contain more than 15 different vitamins and minerals that are great for your sperm and overall reproductive health[14] . Besides, they also protect the sperm from getting destroyed due to various reasons inside the body.

12. Oats

Apart from being a healthy breakfast choice, oats contain all the right kind of goodness to keep your reproductive health in good shape. They not only help decrease your cholesterol levels, but play a huge part in the production of sperm to improve fertility.

13. Salmon

Salmon is known to be the healthiest seafood, due to its high amount of omega 3 fatty acids. It is also a good source of vitamins B and D that will boost your sperm quality and count[15]

14. Sweet potato

They are known to pack in a lot of vitamin A, a powerful antioxidant, that protects the sperms from free radical damage. The nutrients in sweet potatoes help in the production of sperm count and these two factors together result in an increase of your sperm count [16] .

Lifestyle Tips To Improve Your Sperm Count

Though your diet plays an important role, you will not be making much progress without making significant lifestyle changes.

1. Exercise

Exercise is surely the answer to most health conditions. Here too, exercise can be quite helpful in increasing your sperm count. Aerobic exercises particularly, are known to have a positive impact on your sperm count [17] .

2. Reduce stress

Our body goes into a survival only mode when it is under stress. Hence many functions including reproduction are compromised. Being stress-free will automatically keep your reproductive organs healthy and functioning and will also have a positive effect on your sex life [18] .

3. Stop smoking

Smoking is said to be one of the major causes of low sperm count. Therefore, kicking the butt not only do your lungs good and but help you save yourself from the becoming completely sterile or impotent in the long run [19] .

4. Avoid alcohol

Many scientific studies have linked the consumption of alcohol to low sperm count. So, if you want to become a parent any time soon, you must consider choosing healthy drinks over alcoholic ones [20] .

5. Lose weight

It is said that people with a higher body mass index of over 25 are said to suffer from lower sperm count. So lose weight, get in shape and your sperm count may get back to its healthy levels [21] .

6. Stop taking steroids

If you are into body-building and rely on steroids to build your muscles, chances are these very steroids are decreasing your chances of reproducing [22] . If you may have to choose between having a toned body or being able to reproduce, the latter would be a more appropriate choice.

7. Avoid long baths and saunas

Your scrotum or the testicles, where the sperm is produced, needs to be 1 degree lower in temperature than the body temperature for it to function effectively[23] . Therefore you need to avoid anything that may expose it to higher temperatures for a longer time, including wearing tight trousers or underwear for a long time.

8. Avoid regular sexual intercourse

Having sex every day may be detrimental to your sperm health. On the other hand, abstaining for too long may not do you any good either[24] . Experts suggest ejaculating every alternate day is best for optimum sperm health.

