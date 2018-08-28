What Are Routine Antenatal Tests And What Can They Tell About Your Pregnancy?

Medical science has reached a point wherein it is possible for us to arrive at conclusions and tackle a number of diseases if their presence is known to us. If the same goes unnoticed, it may prove fatal. Now, luckily for us, medical diagnostics have also progressed equally well and these days there are a number of antenatal tests in place that can tell our doctors a lot about our pregnancy so that in the unfortunate event of something actually going wrong, doctors can take corrective measures.

In this article, we shall discuss the various antenatal tests that are conducted on pregnant women.

1. Blood Tests (Blood Group, Rh Negative Blood And Anti-D)

2. Test For Gestational Diabetes

3. Pap Smear Test (for HPV)

4. Hemoglobin Test

5. ELISA (HIV)

6. Group B Streptococcus

7. Syphilis

8. Rubella

9. Urine Test

The amount of human chorionic gonadotropin (or hCG) in the blood is the first thing that is accessed when performing a blood test on a pregnant woman. Once that is done, more detailed information like the Rh negative blood and anti-D are also found out. For women who are unaware of their blood group, this type of blood test tells them all the relevant details about the same.

This is a simple test that is performed on all pregnant woman. Here the woman is made to drink a syrupy glucose solution and about an hour following that, she will be made to undergo a blood sugar level test. If the results of the test say that the blood sugar is higher than what it should be, then the woman is either suffering from gestational diabetes or is at a higher risk of the same.

The pap smear test is a simple procedure and does not take more than a few minutes. Here samples that are obtained as a part of the test are checked for abnormal cervical cells. The presence of such cells signifies cervical cancer and can prove to be one of the biggest hindrances to the pregnancy.

In the Indian context, the proportion of anemic women among those who are pregnant is much higher than in normal women. Anemia is an abrupt lowering down of hemoglobin and red blood cells and can prove to be a major hindrance to child birth. However, by administering appropriate iron supplements and folic acid tablets, it is possible for an individual to deal with this condition.

However, the doctor needs to be aware of the existence of this condition in order to treat the same. That is why it is all the way more important for pregnant women to undergo this particular test.

Most of us are aware that infections like HIV are passed from the pregnant mother to her unborn child through the blood during pregnancy. ELISA test is an enzyme-linked immunosorbent test (that is why it is also known as EIA) that is used to measure the presence of various antibodies in the mother's body.

Once the type of antibody and the quantity in which it is present in the body is determined, doctors will be in a position to ascertain if the mother has antibodies related to that of any particular condition like that of HIV. That way, they will be in a position to take appropriate precautionary measures as and when required.

This infection is caused by a common bacterium and is more common than all other conditions listed here. Since this is transferred from the mother to the child, it can prove to be pretty dangerous for your little one if not detected at the correct time. However, on a positive note, with lab tests and imaging, it is very easy to detect this condition and doctors can then take appropriate measures to treat the same and ensure the safety of your unborn child.

Syphilis during pregnancy can lead to a number of serious conditions like death immediately after birth, still birth, premature birth and even miscarriage. However, on a positive note, this is one condition that can be treated completely. That is why the syphilis test forms an essential part of the first antenatal test that a pregnant woman has to go through.

Also known as German measles, this is a minor illness for most adults. However, this can prove to be a pretty serious condition for the baby if it occurs early on in the pregnancy. That is why tests are conducted on the pregnant woman to access the presence of IgM antibodies in the system. High levels of IgM signify that the woman has high immunity and that her baby is safe. The immunity may be achieved either by vaccination or in the course of a past infection.

This test is conducted on a pregnant woman in order to be on the lookout for high levels of ketones, bacteria, proteins and sugar. Any of these if present in excess quantities, signifies dehydration, diabetes and a host of kidney problems which may prove to be dangerous for the baby.

Now that you know all about the tests that will be conducted on you, you should not complain about the minor inconvenience that they will cause you. Rather, you must brace the same with a belief that all of this is for the betterment of you and your unborn baby. On that note, we wish you a safe and happy pregnancy ahead.