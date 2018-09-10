Can You Give Birth Naturally If You Have Genital Herpes?

One of the biggest concerns in a developing country with lack of proper sex education is the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, otherwise called STDs. STDs in women can make the process of conceiving very difficult. Some known cases of STDs like chlamydia and gonorrhea are known to cause difficulties in pregnancy.

The worst part is that some STDs that are treatable, often relapse during the worse phases of life when they are absolutely not needed - during pregnancy. Genital herpes is one such common condition which is known to affect the pregnancy and delivery process. Let us find out more about this STD and its effects on the mother and the baby.

What Is Genital Herpes?

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease caused by the herpes simplex virus or the HSV-2. This infection causes herpetic sores to develop in the affected area. These sores are often pus filled, which ooze fluid.

The HSV-2 virus is known to enter the body through the mucous membranes, and that is commonly why it causes blisters in the areas such as mouth, nose and the genitals. They infect the body fluids such as the saliva, mucus, semen or the genital discharge and this is what makes them so communicable.

The major symptoms of genital herpes are the appearance of pus-filled blisters on the genital organs of both males and females or around the mouth of the nose, if indulged in oral sex with the affected.