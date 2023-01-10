Just In
Don't Miss
- News Indian generic drug Paxlovid in high demand as Pfizer failed to enter China's insurance drug list
- Sports Rohit Sharma withdraws appeal after Mohammed Shami runs out Dasun Shanaka at non-striker's end
- Movies Varisu Twitter Review: Positive Vibes Overloaded.. Vijay - Yogi Babu Combo Worked Well!
- Finance 5 Small, Mid Cap Stocks Hit Their New 52-Week High, Rally 53% In 3-months
- Travel Two Indian Men Broke World Record Of Travelling 7 Continent In Just 3 Days, Know Details
- Automobiles Dakar 2023 Stage 9 Results: Sebastien Loeb & Luciano Benavides Win
- Technology Microsoft Will End All Support For Windows 7 and 8 Today: Upgrade To Windows 11 Only Option?
- Education GBSHSE Goa SSC, HSSC timetable 2022 for term 2 Out
Is Jaggery Safe For Babies? When Can You Start Giving Your Kid Jaggery?
Known also by the name gur, jaggery is an extremely popular sweetener used in Indian households. Because it contains molasses in significant quantities, it is not heavily refined and is commonly characterised as a "healthier" sugar than other forms of sugar [1].
Despite the fact that some of these claims have been supported by science, studies are still being conducted to determine if jaggery is beneficial to health in general and poses any health risks.
Among the sources of jaggery are palmyra, date palms, and coconuts. In addition to providing a lot of nutrients that are required for the body, jaggery is the best way to sweeten baby's food because it contains more calcium, phosphorus, iron, and other minerals than sugar.
Is Jaggery Good For Babies?
There are many health benefits to giving jaggery to babies older than one year of age. It is an unrefined sugar that does not affect the baby's digestive system like sugar and offers many health benefits to babies as well. These include boosting the immune system, preventing anaemia, cleansing the liver, and strengthening the bones of babies above the age of one [2][3].
It is recommended, however, to consume jaggery in moderation.
Read on to learn more about the health benefits jaggery offers to babies.
Benefits Of Jaggery For Babies
1. May help prevent anaemia
A good source of iron, jaggery is an essential mineral for the production of haemoglobin. The addition of jaggery to a baby's diet provides sufficient amounts of iron and prevents the risk of iron deficiency as well as meeting a baby's daily mineral requirements [4].
2. Prevents constipation
In babies, jaggery helps prevent constipation by stimulating smooth bowel movements. It stimulates the digestive enzymes and promotes digestion. It cleanses the body and detoxifies the liver [5].
3. Strengthens the bones
Jaggery contains minerals such as calcium and phosphorus which are necessary for the development of healthy bones and tissues in babies. Including jaggery in the diet of a newborn may enable the child to develop strong and healthy bones [6].
4. Treats cold and flu
Having a weak immune system, babies are often susceptible to colds, flu and coughs. Jaggery is highly effective at treating cold and flu symptoms. Including it in a baby's diet will provide immediate relief. However, consult your child's paediatrician first [7].
5. May enhance immunity
A rich source of antioxidants and minerals such as selenium and zinc helps prevent cell damage due to free radical activity, helping the baby to combat infection and thus increasing his or her immunity [8].
Side Effects Of Jaggery For Babies
However, there are few potential risks associated with consuming jaggery, in excessive. A baby may become addicted to jaggery as a result of its sweet taste. Jaggery may also cause intestinal worms and even heat bumps in babies if it is given in excess quantities. As well as being high in calories, it can adversely affect a baby's weight, increasing the risk of childhood obesity.
Therefore, it should be consumed in moderation for the maximum benefits.
- recipesRam Navami Special: How To Prepare Panakam, A Special Cooling Drink From South Indian Cuisine
- recipesMakar Sankranti 2021: How To Prepare Jaggery And Sesame Seed Paratha
- diet fitnessJaggery For Weight Loss: How Does It Help?
- recipesPotato-Sweet Potato Curry Recipe: How To Make Aloo Shakarkand Sabzi
- nutrition13 Awesome Health Benefits Of Jaggery You Didn't Know
- diet fitnessLemon Water And Jaggery For Weight Loss: An Easy Fitness Hack
- disorders cureConsume A Mixture Of Cumin (Jeera) & Jaggery Water, Watch What Happens To Your Body!
- nutritionThis Is Why You Must Consume Jaggery During The Winter Season!
- nutritionDrinking Milk + Jaggery During Winter Can Do These To Your Health
- recipesHalbai Recipe: How To Make Karnataka-style Halwa
- recipesHunase Gojju Recipe | Karnataka-style Tamarind Curry | Tamarind Gojju Recipe
- recipesGulpavate Recipe | How To Make Wheat Flour Gul Pavate | Atta And Jaggery Laddu Recipe