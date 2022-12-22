How To Help Your Baby Sleep With A Cold: Tips For Parents Baby oi-Amritha K

No doubt, the least enjoyable thing for a parent to witness is their child being unwell, particularly a child suffering from a cold or other infection, which often comes with a night-time cough.

There is a possibility that your little one may be sniffling or sneezing more than usual, especially if you are in the midst of cold and flu season or if your child is getting colds from daycare or preschool every couple weeks. In fact, infants are likely to catch seven colds during their first year [1].

Even if your child is a good sleeper, a cold could result in disrupted sleep, more night-time awakenings, and an increase in clinginess around bedtime.

Learn more about how to help manage a night-time cough in this article how to help your baby sleep with a cold.

How To Help Your Baby Sleep With A Cold

When children are sick, aches, pains, persistent coughing, and high fevers make it impossible for them to sleep soundly.

It is very likely that if your child is not sleeping, you are not either, so how can you help your sick child sleep? Below are some methods that have proven effective at helping sick children sleep. Take a look.

1. Honey and lemon

Having warm liquids helps thin mucus, making it easier for the body to flush out the mucus. Honey has been shown to be effective in soothing coughs at night [2].

In a cup of hot water, combine one teaspoon of honey with one tablespoon of lemon juice. Cool it down with a few tablespoons of cold water from the faucet before giving it to your sick child.

Note: Honey is not recommended for infants under one year.

2. Chicken soup

Chicken soup has been found to reduce inflammation in the upper respiratory tract, thereby reducing congestion and coughing [3].

3. Warm bath before bed

In some cases, the best way to soothe a sick child is simply to show them you love and care for them. Being sick makes us all feel vulnerable and needy, and children are no different. A nice warm bath with lavender oil will help your child relax before bed, and the steam will also assist in loosening any mucus and congestion [4].

4. Hot water bottle therapy

If your child is experiencing the 'chills,' you might want to consider a lovely hot water bottle with a furry cover, which will provide them with a sense of warmth and comfort.

5. Gentle massage

You may be able to soothe your sick child back to sleep with a few hand-on soothing techniques in the middle of the night: gentle tummy rubs, back pats or rhythmic movements across the forehead are all effective ways to ease a distressed child back to sleep [5].

6. Humidifiers

Early childhood coughs and colds are best dealt with by humidifiers. As a result, the humidifier creates steamy, warm air, which, when breathed in through the night, helps break up mucus and soothe congestion in the airways. With croup-y coughs, eucalyptus oil can also be added to the humidifier [6].

7. Sleeping positions

The head of the mattress should be elevated, or a pillow should be used to support the child's sleep position [7]. Sleeping with the head elevated (head up) will help drain mucus away and ease discomfort associated with earaches, sinus pain, and dry coughs.

8. Essential oils

While essential oils may or may not be similar to modern day snake oil cures, their soothing properties have been extensively studied. Certain gorgeous aromas can be truly calming. When it comes to caring for a sick child, aromatherapy oils can be a wonderful way to pamper them and make them feel secure and cared for [8][9].

Sleep can be improved by placing a few drops of lavender on the pillow [10].

It may be beneficial to apply a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the sheets to ease congestion and respiratory problems.

On A Final Note...

You can use OTC medicines (consult a doctor) to relieve chest congestion, loosen and clear mucus, and soothe the chest if your child is suffering from a chesty cough that keeps him or her awake at night.

When your child is ill, it can be difficult for you, but most of the time they will return to their jumpy, normal-self. Your health professional should be consulted immediately if your temperature readings increase, you are ill for a prolonged period of time, you exhibit unusual symptoms or are experiencing breathing problems.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 17:10 [IST]