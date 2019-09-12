6 Tips To Keep The House Clean For The Newborn Baby oi-Neha Ghosh

Once you become a parent, a lot of extra care is required to keep your home germ-free in order to keep your baby healthy.

Babies have very weak immunity and keeping them protected from germs can be very effective in preventing them from illnesses. And so deep cleaning your home before the arrival of a new baby is a good way to ensure everything is tidy and clean.

So, whether your due date is near or you just had your baby, clean and disinfect your household with the help of these tips:

1. Target the core areas

Cleaning products and medications should be kept away from a baby's sight and out of reach, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Use a disinfectant for cleaning the floors, kitchen and bathroom. Over-the-top kitchen counters and floor mats should be kept clean and germ-free.

2. Leave your shoes outside

Leaving your shoes inside can bring a lot of bacteria and germs into the house. Even if guests are visiting, ask them to leave their shoes outside to ensure the floors are protected and germs are left outside.

3. Keep your windows open

The more ventilation inside your room, the better the air quality, which is especially necessary with a newborn around. Your room needs to have good air circulation as research shows that young infants who sleep in bedrooms with fans have a lesser risk of sudden infant death syndrome compared to babies who sleep in less ventilated rooms [1] .

4. Clean the surfaces of the kitchen

Daily clean your kitchen surfaces and sink with a disinfectant. Also, use a disinfectant immediately after you have prepared raw fish, poultry, or meat to limit the spreading of bacteria. Also cleaning the kitchen floor with a mop or rug is important.

5. Keep your bathroom clean

Bathroom is one of the most germ-filled areas in the house. So clean or disinfect every corner of the bathroom. Always use slippers whenever you are using the bathroom.

6. Wear your gloves while dusting

Wear your gloves while cleaning or dusting your furniture. Because after pregnancy your skin is too sensitive and cleaning things with bare hands can cause irritation. You may also risk transferring germs to your baby if your hands are not clean. In this way, you can keep your baby protected from germs.

Having a germ-free and clean home is extremely important when you bring your newborn. Even the toys or other objects that they are playing with should be clean. So, these tips can come in handy when you welcome your newborn baby.

