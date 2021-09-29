Effective Natural Remedies For Teething In Babies Baby oi-Shivangi Karn

Teething is described as an eruption of teeth or movement of teeth to the oral cavity from their pre-eruptive position. It usually starts by the age of six months and lasts until three years of age. According to a study, the eruption of teeth happens in an 8-days window: the four days prior to the eruption, the day of eruption and three days following it. [1]

These eight days of primary teeth eruption can be uncomfortable for babies as they may experience certain signs and symptoms such as pain, facial flushing, inflammation of the gums, sleep problems and fever. It is to remember that not all babies experience all the symptoms.

There are many natural remedies for easing the symptoms of teething. Though many of these remedies are not backed by science, they are opted by many mothers for treating teething problems in babies due to supporting anecdotal evidence.

In this article, we will discuss some of the effective natural teething remedies. Also, these remedies may work for some babies, but not for others. Therefore, it is always good to consult a medical expert for advice related to teething.

1. Cold

Cold packs, washcloths or spoons are a perfect home remedy for teething in babies. It may help relieve the pain by making the jaw numb. A study says that using cold or frozen rings are among the most common suggestions given by physicians. However, make sure that the child does not feels uncomfortable due to coldness.[2]

2. Solid foods

Solid foods are often introduced to babies when they reach six months. Also, teething starts around the same period. Therefore, if your baby has already started on solid foods, it can be safe to give them hard foods like teething biscuits, crackers, baby cereal, frozen bananas or peeled veggies like carrots and cucumbers. Make sure that these veggies don't cause choking problems in babies. [3]

3. Chamomile tea

Many studies talk about giving chamomile to babies during teething. Chamomile tea not only helps ease pain, inflammation and other discomforts during eruption of teeth, but also help babies relax and induce sleep. It is also one the most frequently used natural methods in many parts of the world. You can also freeze chamomile tea bags and apply them near their jaws. [4] Consult a medical expert for safe amounts.

4. Ground cloves

Cloves have been used to treat dental pain since ancient times. In babies too, ground clove can help ease the pain and swelling caused due to teething. All you have to do is make a paste of ground clove with water or unsalted butter and store in the refrigerator for a while. Then rub on the gums slowly. Avoid using clove oil as it may cause certain urinary problems and central nervous system depression in babies. Also, consult a medical expert for safe amounts. [5]

5. Honey

Bee's honey is effective in treating teething problems; however, studies say that it should not be used in children who are below one year of age. Honey has great anti-inflammatory properties which may help ease pain and soothe the gums. Also, the antibiotic properties of honey can help prevent infection during teething. Massage the gums with honey for best results. [6]

6. Olive oil

Oil pulling is an ancient ayurvedic remedy that can help reduce tooth pain, gum infections and other dental problems. Olive oil contains oleic acid, vitamin E, vitamin A, phytosterols and many phenolic compounds that can help lower teething pain to a great extent. Make sure to rub the oil on the gums in small amounts. [7]

7. Ginger root

Ginger root has several medicinal values, including teething remedies. According to a Pediatric Oncall Journal, massaging the gums with diluted ginger root can help neutralise the inflammation caused due to teething. It may also help prevent oral infection and provide a soothing effect to the gums. Take grated or ground ginger, mix it with a small amount of water and massage it on the gums. [8]

Other Remedies For Teething

Ground almonds: Rub ground almonds on the gums to ease pain and make the teething process easy.

Rub ground almonds on the gums to ease pain and make the teething process easy. Pressure: Press the gums on a regular basis as it may help reduce pain and discomfort.

Press the gums on a regular basis as it may help reduce pain and discomfort. Vervain: It is a pale-purple colour flower that can be used to make a herbal tea, along with chamomile or licorice and used to reduce teething pain or colic in babies. [9]

It is a pale-purple colour flower that can be used to make a herbal tea, along with chamomile or licorice and used to reduce teething pain or colic in babies. [9] Fennel seed oil: It is mainly suggested for colic in babies or a condition in which they cry for a very long time. Sometimes, the crying can be due to teething. Rubbing fennel seed oil on the gums can help ease the teething pain. [10]

It is mainly suggested for colic in babies or a condition in which they cry for a very long time. Sometimes, the crying can be due to teething. Rubbing fennel seed oil on the gums can help ease the teething pain. [10] Oral rehydration solution: It is mainly suggested for babies who experience diarrhoea due to teething. Giving ORS to teething babies can help maintain hydration in their body and soothe the stomach. [11]

It is mainly suggested for babies who experience diarrhoea due to teething. Giving ORS to teething babies can help maintain hydration in their body and soothe the stomach. [11] Medications: Some physicians may advise medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen (80 percent) in case of severe teething pain in babies.

To Conclude

All the natural remedies mentioned above must be used only after consulting a medical expert. This is because many of these natural remedies are dose-dependent, and using them in excess may cause adverse effects.

How can I soothe my teething baby naturally? You can soothe your teething baby naturally by using cold spoons or cold fruits and veggies and allowing them to bite on them. This may help reduce the inflammation and ease pain. You can also use clove oil, honey, chamomile tea and ginger root tea to ease teething pain and discomfort. What herb is good for teething babies? Some of the best herbs for relieving teething pain and inflammation are cloves, licorice, ginger root, chamomile and vervain. These herbs can either be made into teas or mixed with water and rubbed on the gums to relieve tooth eruption pain in babies. Does honey help with baby teething? Yes, honey can help with baby teething due to its anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties. The anti-inflammatory activity may help soothe the gums and ease pain while antibiotic nature can help prevent oral infection. However, make sure to not give honey to children who are below one year.

