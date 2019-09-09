ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 Dangerous Baby Products That All Parents Should Avoid

    By

    All babies love to play with toys. Some toys are safe to play with and stimulate a baby's senses. Rattles and toys that are in different shapes and colours stimulate their developing vision.

    However, some small toys and baby products are dangerous and they should be kept away from your baby. These include crib tents, baby walker, toys with batteries etc.

    Listed below are some baby products that all parents should avoid.

    1. Toys with batteries

    Some small toys which run on batteries might entertain and keep your baby engaged. But, if your baby accidentally swallows a toy, it will choke your child which can eventually turn out to be fatal [1] .

    2. Baby walker

    Most parents buy a baby walker for their baby to make them learn to stand and walk. But, the baby walker isn't safe as it appears it to be. A study shows that injuries caused by baby walkers are more common but less severe. Injuries like tip overs, finger entrapment and stairways accidents were more common [2] .

    3. Car seat toys

    The little mirrors and stuffed animals in front of the car surely keep your baby entertained during the long rides. But, do you know that these toys aren't safe, especially when the baby tries to pull the hanging toys? The toys are likely to hit the child's face and harm your baby.

    4. Small toy parts

    Small toy parts can get stuck in the nose or inside the mouth of your child. For example, toys like car parts or doll parts should be kept away from your child.

    5. Crib bumpers

    Many parents think that the crib bumpers would prevent the tiny limbs of their child from being stuck between the rails. But, these soft pads are unsafe for your baby because it causes suffocation and might even lead to strangulation if the baby is trying to turn its position. This is linked to sudden infant death syndrome [3] .

    6. Crib tents

    According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), crib tents can be potentially hazardous, particularly during emergencies when you have to detach the top part of the tent and remove your baby.

    7. Sleep positioners

    According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, sleep positioners can be harmful to your baby. It causes suffocation and could result in death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 13 infants have died since 1997 while lying in sleep positioners.

    Tips For Buying Safe Toys And Products

    • Avoid any toy parts that are less than 1.75 inches in diameter.
    • Avoid battery-operated toys.
    • Watch out for toys with long handles as babies might put these in their mouth and choke themselves.
    • Avoid using crib toys.
    View Article References
    1. [1] Szczepańska, N., Namieśnik, J., & Kudłak, B. (2016). Assessment of toxic and endocrine potential of substances migrating from selected toys and baby products.Environmental Science and Pollution Research,23(24), 24890-24900.
    2. [2] Fazen, L. E., & Felizberto, P. I. (1982). Baby walker injuries.Pediatrics,70(1), 106-109.
    3. [3] Thach, B. T., Rutherford Jr, G. W., & Harris, K. (2007). Deaths and injuries attributed to infant crib bumper pads.The Journal of pediatrics,151(3), 271-274.

    More BABY News

    Read more about: baby toys parenting harmful
    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue