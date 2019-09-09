7 Dangerous Baby Products That All Parents Should Avoid Baby oi-Neha Ghosh

All babies love to play with toys. Some toys are safe to play with and stimulate a baby's senses. Rattles and toys that are in different shapes and colours stimulate their developing vision.

However, some small toys and baby products are dangerous and they should be kept away from your baby. These include crib tents, baby walker, toys with batteries etc.

Listed below are some baby products that all parents should avoid.

1. Toys with batteries

Some small toys which run on batteries might entertain and keep your baby engaged. But, if your baby accidentally swallows a toy, it will choke your child which can eventually turn out to be fatal [1] .

2. Baby walker

Most parents buy a baby walker for their baby to make them learn to stand and walk. But, the baby walker isn't safe as it appears it to be. A study shows that injuries caused by baby walkers are more common but less severe. Injuries like tip overs, finger entrapment and stairways accidents were more common [2] .

3. Car seat toys

The little mirrors and stuffed animals in front of the car surely keep your baby entertained during the long rides. But, do you know that these toys aren't safe, especially when the baby tries to pull the hanging toys? The toys are likely to hit the child's face and harm your baby.

4. Small toy parts

Small toy parts can get stuck in the nose or inside the mouth of your child. For example, toys like car parts or doll parts should be kept away from your child.

5. Crib bumpers

Many parents think that the crib bumpers would prevent the tiny limbs of their child from being stuck between the rails. But, these soft pads are unsafe for your baby because it causes suffocation and might even lead to strangulation if the baby is trying to turn its position. This is linked to sudden infant death syndrome [3] .

6. Crib tents

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), crib tents can be potentially hazardous, particularly during emergencies when you have to detach the top part of the tent and remove your baby.

7. Sleep positioners

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, sleep positioners can be harmful to your baby. It causes suffocation and could result in death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 13 infants have died since 1997 while lying in sleep positioners.

Tips For Buying Safe Toys And Products

Avoid any toy parts that are less than 1.75 inches in diameter.

Avoid battery-operated toys.

Watch out for toys with long handles as babies might put these in their mouth and choke themselves.

Avoid using crib toys.

