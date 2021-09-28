Benefits Of Pomegranate For Babies: When To Introduce And Things To Remember Baby oi-Shivangi Karn

Pomegranate is an ancient fruit with many beneficial properties for people of all age groups. The benefits of pomegranate for babies are also widely known due to its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Pomegranate is considered to be one of the essential fruits that can be included in a baby's diet. Experts say that this superfood can be introduced to a baby's diet after six months. Also, it is totally safe to give pomegranate juice to babies as well.

In this article, we will discuss some of the amazing benefits of pomegranates for babies. Take a look.

Nutrients In Pomegranate

According to a study, anthocyanins are abundantly found in pomegranate, a vital flavonoid that gives the fruit its colour. Other valuable nutrients in pomegranate include tannins, organic acids, flavonols and phenolic acids.

Pomegranate contains flavonols such as catechin, gallocatechin and epicatechin; phenolic acids such as gallic acid, caffeic acid and ellagic acid, and tannins such as gallotannins and ellagitannins. [1]

The seeds of the fruit are also rich in fibres, vitamins (like C, B6, E and K), minerals (like zinc, iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and potassium), linolenic acid, oleic acid, punicic acid and stearic acid.

Benefits Of Pomegranate For Babies

1. Good for digestion

Babies often experience digestive problems due to the underdeveloped digestive system. Pomegranate has potential antimicrobial agents such as ellagitannins, which when consumed, gets converted into prebiotic in the intestines. The prebiotic potential can help treat many digestive problems in babies such as constipation, flatulence and diarrhoea. [2]

2. Boosts immunity

Pomegranate has anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating properties due to the presence of vitamin C, anthocyanins and phenolic acids. It can help boost immunity and reduce the risks of inflammatory-related diseases in babies such as cold and cough. Also, it may benefit those with autoimmune diseases like juvenile osteoporosis. [3]

3. Kills intestinal worms

Intestinal worms are common in babies. According to a study, pomegranate has anthelmintic activity, meaning it can help kill and prevent growth of a range of parasites found in the human body. Giving pomegranate to babies can help kill intestinal worms in babies. [4]

4. Good for teething

Teething can be painful for babies. The anti-inflammatory effect of pomegranate juice can help ease the pain during teething, as well as, the antimicrobial activities of the fruit may help inhibit the growth of streptococcus mutans and keep the teeth healthy.

5. May Reduce fever

Many types of bacterial and viral infections such as flu, influenza and chickenpox can cause fever in babies. The antimicrobial activities of pomegranate can help reduce fever in babies caused due to these pathogens. [5]

When To Introduce Pomegranate To A Baby?

Experts say that the best time to introduce pomegranate to babies is after six months. This is because the arils and seeds of the fruit can cause choking hazard for small children.

For babies over six months and up to one year, pomegranate juice is suggested. Babies over a year can be given pomegranate seeds, however, make sure they are able to chew them properly. Babies who have reached one and a half or two years can easily consume pomegranate seeds.

Things To Note

Though arils of pomegranate are also filled with vital nutrients, make sure to separate them from seeds. However, you can add them while preparing the juice.

Avoid giving pomegranate juice during the nighttime.

Avoid giving both, pomegranate seeds and juice in excess.

Avoid giving the seeds with smooth food items such as yoghurt as babies may not feel the need to chew them properly before ingesting.

Look for some allergic signs after the consumption. If any side effects like diarrhoea or itching possess, discontinue the fruit.

To Conclude

Pomegranate is a superfood and one among the best fruits for a baby's growth and development. However, it is always good to consult a medical expert first and then start on the fruit. Also, ask for doses and ways to include pomegranate in your baby's diet.

When can I introduce pomegranate to my baby? Experts say that the best time to introduce pomegranate seeds and juice to babies is after six months of age. Until one year feed babies with pomegranate juice and not the seeds, as the latter may cause choking problems. Is pomegranate good for loose motion in babies? A small amount of pomegranate seeds when given to babies, can help treat digestive issues like diarrhoea and loose motion. However, pomegranate seeds in excess can also aggravate the condition. Consult a medical expert for proper dosage.

