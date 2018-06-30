Allergies That Your Baby May Have

A healthy and happy baby is all that a parent wishes for. But when the baby suffers from an endless string of infections, you start to wonder what is wrong with your baby. Does your baby keep catching one infection after the other? Can he not sleep through the night?

Does he often seems to have an upset tummy or a tummy ache? Does he have rashes or skin problems? Is he irritable and cranky?

If you have to say a yes to questions like these, chances are that your baby is suffering from some form of an allergy.

Fortunately, allergies do not cause serious and long-lasting problems and in most cases, it can be treated with good results. The work lies in the part where you have to try and find out on what kind of allergy your baby might be suffering from and the extent to which your baby is allergic to a particular substance.

The best course of action will be to make an appointment with a doctor who specializes in allergies and tests your baby for the same. Meanwhile, you can take a look at today's article that will discuss about the signs which can point out that your baby is suffering from an allergy. Read on to know more.

Runny Or Stuffy Nose Coughing Pink Eye Rashes Breaking Into Hives Upset Stomach Airborne Allergens Your Baby Doesn't Sleep Through The Night Ear Problems

• Runny Or Stuffy Nose

Look out for signs of a runny nose or mouth breathing. These can be seen when a baby has a simple seasonal cold too and shouldn't cause too much worry. You should be concerned if your baby is constantly sporting a runny nose or is breathing with his mouth. Breathing using the mouth is a sign of stuffy nose. This can happen from indoor or outdoor allergies.

• Coughing

Coughing is a natural process that helps us to clear the throat and airways of any debris, phlegm and food. If your baby has a constant dry cough, it can point to an allergy. You may have to speak to your child's doctor and have your baby tested for allergy. Do not give your child any medications on your own, unless your doctor prescribes it.

• Pink Eye

Pink eye is commonly caused by viruses. But it can also be caused due to allergies. The baby's eye can look red and can be accompanied by a discharge. This can make your baby's eyes to be glued shut. If the pink eye is due to a viral or bacterial cause, it can be contagious. If it is allergic in origin, it will not be spread within the family. The baby may also have itchiness and runny nose. Light sensitivity is also seen in such babies.

Your doctor will diagnose if the pink eye has an allergic origin. If so, you may need to find the causative agent and avoid it. Most common causes include pollen and dust.

• Rashes

Rashes are an ailment that normally affects babies at some point or the other. The reason for a rash can range from common eczema to the sensitivity to soap or fabric of the clothing the babies wear. Most rashes, though allergic in nature, clear up in two to three days and does not require much worry. But if the rashes persist for a long period, it should be checked by a doctor.

• Breaking Into Hives

Hives are often a reaction to an allergy. They look like raised welts and it can move around in the body and go away after four to five days. It can be the result of a reaction to food, infection, medicines or insect bites. Talk to your doctor and determine the cause of the hives. If it is food, dust or pollen, make sure that the baby is free of it. If medicines are the cause, remember to mention this each time you visit a doctor. Ask your doctor to give a safe alternative to the offending drug.

• Upset Stomach

Upset stomach is often caused due to food allergies. They can also be caused due to viral and bacterial infections; but in a young baby, the cause is often food allergies. Common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, pain and blood in the stool.

Keep an eye out for allergies. Every time you feed your baby a food that is a suspect in causing food allergy, wait for two hours and look for the signs of allergy. If you see them, take them to a doctor who will perform tests and diagnose your baby and confirm the allergy. Stomach upset can also be caused by pollen, dust, grass and excessive phlegm in the body.

• Airborne Allergens

The air that we breathe contains a lot of things that can be a potential allergen to your baby. These include smoke from tobacco use, dust, pollen, smell of grass and certain flowers. It is best to keep your baby in an environment that is smoke and tobacco free. Also, take precautions against contact from pollen and dust.

• Your Baby Doesn't Sleep Through The Night

Most newborns spend their nights wailing and crying. Often such crying is attributed to colic and if the baby is older, teething is to be blamed. But if nothing seems to help, you may want to consider the chances of your baby's sleeplessness being related to an allergy. Talk to your doctor to get the allergy tests done to pinpoint the thing that is causing the allergy.

• Ear Problems

Often, allergies are seen as issues that cause skin rashes, coughing, swelling and sneezing. But did you know that earaches can be caused by allergies too? If your baby has constant chronic ear infections, ear aches, itchy ears, hearing impairment and dizziness, it can be a sign that your baby is allergic to something.

Allergies due to food are commonly seen to affect the ear and are seen mostly in young babies and children. When allergy affects the ears, it causes a build of fluid in the middle ear. If the middle ear cannot be drained properly, it can cause an increase in pressure, which leads to pain, infection, stuffiness and dizziness.

If ignored or if the case is too extreme, it can also lead to hearing problems and deafness. Talk to your doctor about the chances of your baby's ear-related problems being allergy caused.