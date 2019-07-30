UP Police Officer Gives Foot Massages To Kanwariyas In Medical Camp, Video Goes Viral News oi-Shivangi Karn

A police officer from Uttar Pradesh was captured by camera while giving a foot massage to the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva).

Ajay Kumar, the superintendent of police (UP), was seen performing this kind gesture at the naturopathy medical camp in UP on Saturday. He also helped them with food and beverages.

Shamli police shared a video on Twitter saying "Ajay Kumar (SP) inaugurated a new medical camp, specially set up for kanwariyas, in the district. The officer also offered service to a kanwariyas who had come to the medical camp".

Shamli SP Ajay Kumar giving therapy to Kawariya at one of the makeshift health/medical centres in the district. pic.twitter.com/Tou8fJu01M — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) 26 July 2019

On this note, Ajay Kumar said that it's a human's duty to help people in need. Adding to it, he mentioned that the police department is all set to provide any kind of help to kanwariyas especially when they need any medical assistance.

"Kanwariyas travel to Haridwar in devotion to Lord Shiva, and by giving them foot massage, I just wanted to ease their hectic journey," said Ajay Kumar.

The Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage in which kanwariyas, Lord Shiva's devotees, fetch holy water of River Ganga in kanwars and carry them across a hundred miles, without putting them down and offer the holy water in local Shiva temples. As per the Hindu calendar, the day is celebrated in the month of Shravan mostly in places like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

Kanwar Yatra 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has planned special facilities for kanwariyas this year. He ordered for showering rose petals on the pilgrims with the help of helicopters. Also, the schools and traffic will be shut down on the route to avoid any hassle on the way.

On the other hand, in Meerut, an app has been launched which will provide all information to kanwariyas related to routes, hospitals, and temples. Also, special saffron t-shirts are available now for kanwariyas imprinted with the images of two important leaders of India i.e., Narendra Modi and Yogi Aadityanath.