Siemens Healthineers Opens Its Medical Imaging Manufacturing Plant In India News oi-Deepannita Das

Siemens Healthineers, which is the medical technology arm unit of Siemens on Thursday, 19 September announced its Medical manufacturing plant in India.

This next-gen facility collocated with the company's R&D centre at Bengaluru will offer solutions from Diagnostic Imaging and Advanced Therapies. Their AI-Rad companion will assist radiologists, who interpret an image every 3-4 seconds for 8 hours a day.

It will start with around 70 employees, the workforce will be extended in three phases by the fiscal year 2025.

The plant will manufacture mobile C-arm radiology system Cios Fit and computed tomography systems from Somatom go.platform for the Indian and other emerging markets and its sole purpose is to make Artificial intelligence (AI) tangible by digitizing human anatomy. This will change the experience of patients and make it a positive one for them.

Cios Fit is crafted by the makers with care and is ergonomically designed. It will ensure that the images are clear. It goes beyond saying that this will be one reliable equipment.

Boldsky spoke to Gerd Hofner, Managing Director and President of Siemens Healthcare, who mentioned that "India is full of local talents and expertise and also a lot of fast software growing activities are taking place here. It is essential to learn and connect with people."

"Surgery is transforming and therefore the patients will have a better experience. We are focussing towards minimalizing invasive surgeries empowered by image-guided therapy," said Peter Seitz, Executive Vice President Surgery, Siemens Healthnieers, in his speech.

Speaking on the same lines, Andre Hartung, Executive Vice President Computed Tomography and Incoming President of Diagnostic Imaging, Siemens Healthineers said in his speech, "We stand for expertise, collaboration and respect."

He continues, "Collocating a manufacturing facility with our R&D center in Bengaluru marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in India, which is one of our important markets. It also reflects our enduring commitment to India, where we have been enabling better healthcare outcomes for over 90 years, manufacturing medical devices for 60 years, and advancing software excellence for over 25 years."

On asking, how accessible this technology will be for people who cannot afford proper healthcare, and come from a financially weak background, Vivek Kanade, Executive Director of Siemens said, "We are trying to team up with district hospitals and install these machines over there so that common people can have access as well. We have already launched our units in small towns across India such as in Darbhanga, Shimoga and also in Madurai and Tirunelveli."