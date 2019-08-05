ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai Rains and Weather Live Updates: Train services resume, heavy rain forecast for 3 days

    By Lekhaka

    Local train services have resumed in the metropolis of Mumbai after a harrowing Sunday of heavy rain and water-logging. Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane witnessed heavy rainfall in the entire month of July 2019, with only a few days of no rain. As happens every year, there was flooding in the city and citizens were inconvenienced, with schools, colleges and offices shut for two to three days. On Monday, August 5, schools and colleges were shut and officegoers were allowed a work from home, as incessant rain continued. The government offices in Mumbai have granted concession to employees to come to work late.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Twitter handle for monsoon disaster management said, "All private and public schools and colleges will remain shut tomorrow . Some government offices providing emergency & essential services will remain open. Private office staff may move out only if essential #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates."

    Although the local train services in Mumbai have now resumed and rain has stopped, there is a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of heavy rain for the next three days. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and the Konkan region until August 8. The Government of Maharashtra has asked for six more teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) for the areas of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for any rescue measures in the coming days.

    Citizens have been sharing videos and pictures on social media of flooding in their localities in suburbs like Kandivali, Kurla, Andheri, Malad, Thane, Nalasopara, and many other places. The Mithi river in Mumbai crossed the danger mark of 3.25 metres last Friday, and 150 people living on its banks were shifted to a safe zone.

    In July 2019, over 8,500 people who were stranded were rescued from various parts of Mumbai, some on long distance trains to Mumbai. On August 4, the Central Railway had announced cancellation and diversion of trains due to the heavy rains in the city.

    Road travel to Pune and Nashik has also been affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The Central Railways announced on Twitter that it is initiating a shuttle service between Karjat and Panvel near Mumbai to help commuters. The CR tweet read: "For the benifit of Karjat commuters, we are starting shuttle service between Karjat & Panvel to enable them to travel on harbour/transharbour/mainline suburban section of CR."

    More MUMBAI News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue