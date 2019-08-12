5-star Hotel In Mumbai Charges Rs. 1700 For Two Boiled Eggs, Netizens Condemn Overpricing News oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Five star hotels are known for their extravagant array of delicacies that comes at a sky-high price. But who knew simple boiled eggs could cost someone Rs. 1700? Recently a Canada-based hotel chain in Mumbai charged their diner Rs. 1700 for two boiled eggs, that breaks it down to 850 per egg.

The customer shared an image of his bill on twitter and the netizens condemned this insensitive pricing in a series of heated reactions.

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

The bill also showed an omelette being priced at Rs. 850, while diet Coke was served for Rs. 260. Twitterati expressed their shock and disbelief over this outlandish pricing. A twitter user commented, "On the name of luxury or 5 star you can't just charge ridiculous prices. 300 times the actual cost."

On the name of luxury or 5 star you can't just charge ridiculous prices . 300 times the actual cost . This is hilarious , and coke bottle , what for the mrp is . — Uncle Frank (@frank_donk) August 11, 2019

While another user took it with a pinch of humour and reacted, "what profit? Omelet master salary in Dhaba is 3000/pm and the Sui-Chef in 5 stars is 60,000/pm."

what profit? Omelet master salary in Dhaba is 3000/pm and the Sui-Chef salary in 5 stars is 60,000/pm. — PopcornMSM (@popcornmsm) August 11, 2019

On the other hand, a few social media users supported the hotel and mentioned that they have all the rights to determine their charging structure. One user wrote, "If you think that the price is unjustified, better you don't consume it. The price charged is just not only for 2 eggs, it also includes the services provided by the hotel to you."

If you think that the price is unjustified,better you don't consume it. The price charged is just not only for 2 eggs, it also includes the services provided by the hotel to you. so plzz just to defame a hotel property, don't rattle around. — Nilesh Jaiswal (@NileshJ18774389) August 11, 2019

Last month, actor Rahul Bose reported a similar incident where he was billed an unbelievable amount of Rs. 442 for two bananas by JW Marriott Hotel in Chandigarh. However, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) refuted the allegations of overpricing in a statement on 30 July.

"Unlike a retail store where bananas can be purchased at market price, a hotel offers service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitized fruit, ambience and luxury, and not the commodity alone. A coffee available at Rs. 10 at a roadside stall could be served at Rs. 250 in a luxury hotel," explained Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, the vice-president of FHRAI.

However, the Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department served a show-cause notice to the hotel for applying 18 per cent GST on two bananas. It will be interesting to see whether negative reactions will compel the chain of luxury hotels to stop overpricing simple food items like bananas and eggs.