Just In
- 3 min ago Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Explores Her Eccentric Personality Through Bold Blue Eye Make-up
- 6 min ago 13 Golden Rules To Keep The Spark Alive In A Relationship
- 1 hr ago Surgeons Successfully Remove Foetus-like Tumour From 7-month-old Baby At A Hospital In Bangalore
- 1 hr ago From Deepika Padukone To Kangana Ranaut: Whose Airport Look Suits Your Personality?
Don't Miss
- Technology PUBG Mobile To Receive Erangel 2.0 Map Soon With Visual Updates – Watch Teaser Here
- Movies Nagarjuna Says That He Is The Best Bigg Boss Telugu Host In This Way!
- News Bomb threat at Chandigarh mall on Eid afternoon, people evacuated
- Sports Kohli says he is in a good head space right now and wants to enjoy cricket
- Automobiles Suzuki Access 125 ‘Drum-Brake Alloy Wheel’ Variant Launched In India At Rs 59,891
- Finance Only 2 Indians Among Top 50 Richest Persons Globally
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
5-star Hotel In Mumbai Charges Rs. 1700 For Two Boiled Eggs, Netizens Condemn Overpricing
Five star hotels are known for their extravagant array of delicacies that comes at a sky-high price. But who knew simple boiled eggs could cost someone Rs. 1700? Recently a Canada-based hotel chain in Mumbai charged their diner Rs. 1700 for two boiled eggs, that breaks it down to 850 per egg.
The customer shared an image of his bill on twitter and the netizens condemned this insensitive pricing in a series of heated reactions.
2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy— Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019
The bill also showed an omelette being priced at Rs. 850, while diet Coke was served for Rs. 260. Twitterati expressed their shock and disbelief over this outlandish pricing. A twitter user commented, "On the name of luxury or 5 star you can't just charge ridiculous prices. 300 times the actual cost."
On the name of luxury or 5 star you can't just charge ridiculous prices . 300 times the actual cost . This is hilarious , and coke bottle , what for the mrp is .— Uncle Frank (@frank_donk) August 11, 2019
While another user took it with a pinch of humour and reacted, "what profit? Omelet master salary in Dhaba is 3000/pm and the Sui-Chef in 5 stars is 60,000/pm."
what profit? Omelet master salary in Dhaba is 3000/pm and the Sui-Chef salary in 5 stars is 60,000/pm.— PopcornMSM (@popcornmsm) August 11, 2019
On the other hand, a few social media users supported the hotel and mentioned that they have all the rights to determine their charging structure. One user wrote, "If you think that the price is unjustified, better you don't consume it. The price charged is just not only for 2 eggs, it also includes the services provided by the hotel to you."
If you think that the price is unjustified,better you don't consume it. The price charged is just not only for 2 eggs, it also includes the services provided by the hotel to you. so plzz just to defame a hotel property, don't rattle around.— Nilesh Jaiswal (@NileshJ18774389) August 11, 2019
Last month, actor Rahul Bose reported a similar incident where he was billed an unbelievable amount of Rs. 442 for two bananas by JW Marriott Hotel in Chandigarh. However, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) refuted the allegations of overpricing in a statement on 30 July.
"Unlike a retail store where bananas can be purchased at market price, a hotel offers service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitized fruit, ambience and luxury, and not the commodity alone. A coffee available at Rs. 10 at a roadside stall could be served at Rs. 250 in a luxury hotel," explained Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, the vice-president of FHRAI.
However, the Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department served a show-cause notice to the hotel for applying 18 per cent GST on two bananas. It will be interesting to see whether negative reactions will compel the chain of luxury hotels to stop overpricing simple food items like bananas and eggs.