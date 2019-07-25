Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: What Happened on This Day 20 Years Ago? History And Significance News oi-Shivangi Karn

20 years from now, on this day, India won the war against Pakistani soldiers who infiltrated Indian side of LOC disguised as Kashmiri militants. In India, the conflict is also referred to as Operation Vijay and since then, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26th July every year. This year, 2019 will mark the twentieth anniversary of the Kargil war. Kargil war is all about the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought for more than two months with Pakistani paramilitary forces and finally won the battle regaining control of the high outposts which was lost to them earlier.

Kargil war or Operation Vijay has resulted in the loss of many brave Indian soldiers and. To pay a tribute to those war heroes, every year the day is celebrated to mark the brave effort of the Indian army who has overcome huge obstacles and won the battle against Pakistan army.

This year Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote a letter to all the chief ministers of the country telling them to participate together in Kargil Vijay Diwas programme organised by the Ministry of Defence in Dras, a town in Kargil district in Jammu & Kashmir.

Significance Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

After the peaceful solution of the Lahore Declaration in 1999, in the same year during the winter, Pakistani soldiers secretly crossed the Line of Control (LOC) and established their camps as Kashmiri militants on the other side of the LOC meant for Indians. Line of Control or LOC is the borderline between India and Pakistan.

This infiltration of the soldiers was reported by some local shepherds. At first, Indian soldiers responded to those Pakistani soldiers by sending a major military to drive them off but later found that there's an involvement of paramilitary forces of Pakistan.

With the support of the Indian Air Force, Indian soldiers recaptured 75 per cent to 80 per cent of their intruded areas within two months while the rest 20 - 25% was handed over to India by Pakistan under the international pressure. On 26th July 1999, this conflict officially ended and India regained her hold on Kargil situated in Jammu & Kashmir.

Kargil war is known for its high-altitude warfare as the battle was fought in mountainous and high-altitude areas where the terrains were rough and narrow.

How Kargil Vijay Diwas Is Celebrated

Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26th July to remember the war soldiers who fought for 90 days with Pakistan and bravely lost their lives for the mission 'Operation Vijay'. To pay tribute for their sacrifices, this day is celebrated every year.

The Kargil war memorial located in Dras (a town in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir) is built by the Indian Army to commemorates the martyrs of the Indian Army, soldiers who laid down their lives to protect their motherland.lost their lives in the Kargil war. The names of all soldiers are inscribed on the memorial wall and to honour them a giant national flag hosted over it.

Around 530 soldiers sacrificed their lives like a hero while fighting during Operation Vijay. Kargil Vijay Diwas holds a great significance in Indian history due to the courageous act of those Indian soldiers who are no more with us but will always be remembered as Indian Army heroes.

Heroes Of Kargil War

Captain Vikram Batra

Captain Vikram Batra was born in Palampur, a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. He was also called by the name 'Sher Shah'. During the Kargil war, Batra has recaptured Point 5140 and Point 4875 from the Pakistani troops but got seriously injured during the Operation Vijay. He also saved many of his fellow lives during the conflict. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra by President K.R. Narayanan.

Manoj Kumar Pandey

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey was also the one who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his leadership and audacious courage during the Operation Vijay. He is known as "Hero of Batalik" for his bravery. During the mission, he helped his battalion to move to a safer position, got badly injured but, yet managed to destroy his enemies to some extent. His last words were "Don't spare the enemies".

There are other brave soldiers who have lost their lives in the Kargil war. Those soldiers may have laid down their lives for our freedom but, they will always be immortal in our hearts.

Jai Hind!