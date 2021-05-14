Free Oxygen Here! Life-Saving Initiative Of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital In Association With Greenwood High News oi-Lekhaka

Bangalore, May 13, 2021: Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Bengaluru, in association with Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru has come up with a life saving initiative offering critical support to patients by launching five sophisticated buses which will provide free oxygen to people direly waiting to get a bed outside city hospitals. Each bus has been redesigned to accommodate 12 patients at any given time.

With this tie-up with Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Padmanabhanagar, Greenwood High Int'l School has ensured that these patients can have some respite in this time of emergencies. Each patient will have to provide his or her doctor prescription or RTPCR report and a copy of his or her Aadhar card, to avail the free oxygen facility.

"We plan to see how this initiative goes for the next ten days and then we will scale up to 10 buses thereafter" says Dr. Satish Kumar Jain of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. Each patient will be able to use the oxygen for 2 hours and will also be given a free nasal canula for the oxygen flow to be connected to the flow meter and regulator.

On this initiative, Mr. Bijay Agarwal, Chairman of Greenwood High Int'l School said - "When Dr Satish Jain approached me with this idea, I was immediately keen to be a part of this very noble initiative. The first bus will hit the road today. This initiative was inaugurated by Mr. R Ashoka, Hon'ble Minister for Revenue, Government of Karnataka, who has supported this cause wholeheartedly, in his constituency and readily agreed to be a part this timely initiative. "We thank him for taking time out and standing in solidarity with us" say Mr. Bijay Agarwal and Mrs Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustees of the school.

Citizens who wish to avail this facility can call the Hospital's Admin at: 09620304864.