Just In
- 11 min ago Reliance Jio Announces Rollout And Pricing Plans of Its New Jio Phone 3 and Jio GigaFiber service
- 1 hr ago Marriage Is More Than Clothes, Jewellery And Celebration: Things You Need To Know About Marriage
- 1 hr ago Bakrid 2019: Golden Eye Make-up Look Tutorial
- 1 hr ago Google observes Vikram Sarabhai 100th birthday with doodle: Know about the Founder of ISRO
Don't Miss
- Movies Manmadhudu 2 Box Office Verdict: The Nagarjuna Starrer On Its Way To Becoming A Disaster?
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors to test Telugu Titans’ resurgence
- Finance Jio Is The Second Largest Telecom Operator In The World: Ambani
- News Reliance AGM 2019: Incubating new growth engines in RIL, says Mukesh Ambani
- Technology Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A Finally Get Android Pie – Dark Mode, July Security Patch Added
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS-VI Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
75-year-old Maharashtrian Woman Donates For Flood Victims, Sets An Example
Heavy rain has taken a toll on Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Around 35 people lost their lives in accidents related to incessant downpour in five districts of western Maharashtra in a week.
image credit: NoteWorthy
While the state and the central government are struggling to deal with the effects of flood, citizens from all over the country have offered help to the flood victims. Recently, the video of a 75-year-old Maharashtrian lady visiting an NGO took the internet by storm.
The smiling woman can be seen entering the NGO office and expressing her willingness to donate for the flood-affected regions of Maharashtra. Her heartwarming gesture inspired many social media users.
She has set an example to society and has shown us how to be a compassionate and responsible citizen, in the truest way.