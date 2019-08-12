ENGLISH

    75-year-old Maharashtrian Woman Donates For Flood Victims, Sets An Example

    By

    Heavy rain has taken a toll on Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Around 35 people lost their lives in accidents related to incessant downpour in five districts of western Maharashtra in a week.

    image credit: NoteWorthy

    While the state and the central government are struggling to deal with the effects of flood, citizens from all over the country have offered help to the flood victims. Recently, the video of a 75-year-old Maharashtrian lady visiting an NGO took the internet by storm.

    The smiling woman can be seen entering the NGO office and expressing her willingness to donate for the flood-affected regions of Maharashtra. Her heartwarming gesture inspired many social media users.

    She has set an example to society and has shown us how to be a compassionate and responsible citizen, in the truest way.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
