4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims He Is Princess Diana's Reincarnation

A four-year-old Australian boy recently claimed that he is the reincarnation of Diana, Princess of Wales. The boy's father David Campbell - an Australian television presenter said that his son Billy Campbell has given a shocking remark when he spotted Diana's picture on a card. He said, "Look! It's me when I was a princess".

After 18 Years Of Princess Diana's Death

Billy Campbell, the boy who was born 18 years after Diana's death and currently 4 years old, is believed to be the reincarnation of the royal princess, as said by his father to the press. His father added that his connection with Diana didn't stop with the first event, as he went on to recount some specific details about the princess's childhood days and her sons, Prince William and Harry. David also said that his son would talk about the princess's older brother John Spencer, who died as a baby 10 hours after his birth.

Remembering Diana, Princess of Wales

We all know Princess Diana but in case you missed out on one of the most important and fascinating celebrity figures, here is the answer. Princess Diana was born on 1 July 1961 in England to the Spencer family, who maintained a close relationship with the British Royal Family. Before becoming the Princess of Wales, her name was Diana Frances Spencer and after her marriage to Charles (Prince of Wales) on 29 July 1981, she officially became the member of the British Royal Family and the Princess of Wales. She was just 20 years old when she got married to the prince and at this age itself, she acquired the rank of third-highest female in the UK Order of Precedence. Diana was the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Death Of Princess Diana

On 31 August 1997, Princess Diana was declared dead, resulting from the serious injuries caused by the car crash in Paris. During the accident, her driver Henri Paul and companion Dodi Fayed were also pronounced dead. The investigation found that it was her driver's mistake that caused the accident as he was under the influence of prescribed drugs.

Diana's death was grieved worldwide and approximately 2.5 billion people watched her funeral, making it one of the biggest live televised events in history.