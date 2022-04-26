Just In
Who Is Elon Musk? Why Is He Famous? Know Some Interesting Facts About The World’s Richest Person
Elon Reeve Musk is an American businessman, entrepreneur, media tycoon and investor. He is born on 28 June 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Elon is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and the co-founder of Neuralink, PayPal and OpenAI. He is also an early-stage investor, CEO, and Product Architect of Tesla, and the founder of The Boring Company.
According to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and the Forbes real-time billionaires list, Musk is the world's wealthiest individual, with an estimated net worth of around 273 billion dollars as of April 2022. Recently, he bought Twitter for $44 billion in the belief that he will unlock this social media platform's potential to the fullest.
Scroll down the article to know some interesting facts about Elon Musk. Take a look.
Facts About Elon Musk
1. Musk was born to a Canadian mother and a White South African father.
2. He attended the University of Pretoria for a short time before emigrating to Canada at the age of 17 to evade conscription, a compulsory enrollment in a country's armed forces.
3. He attended Queen's University for two years before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics and physics.
4. In 1995, he co-founded Zip2, a web software company with his brother Kimbal. The company was bought by Compaq for 307 million dollars In 1999.
5. In the same year, Musk co-founded an online banking company X.com, that in 2000, merged with Confinity to establish PayPal Inc.
6. In 2002, eBay bought Paypal for 1.5 billion dollars.
7. In the same year, Musk founded SpaceX and became its CEO and Chief Engineer. SpaceX is an aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company.
8. Two years later, in 2004, he joined the electric vehicle firm Tesla as chairman and product architect and became the company's CEO in 2008.
9. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015, a nonprofit research organisation dedicated to friendly artificial intelligence
10. He co-founded Neuralink in 2016 which is a neurotechnology business that develops brain-computer interfaces.
11. In the same year, he also founded The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company.
