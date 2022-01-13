Just In
- 20 min ago Paxlovid: South Korea Gets First Supply Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pills; Read Details
- 1 hr ago Malaika Arora’s Sparkling Gown Is Ideal For Red Carpet Events; Her Jewellery Game Is Minimal Too!
- 2 hrs ago From Kitchen To Your Face: Vegetables You Can Use On Your Skin
- 4 hrs ago India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth And 6 Other Shuttlers Withdrawn After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Don't Miss
- Movies Umar Riaz Becomes The Most Tweeted Contestant Ever In The History Of Bigg Boss; Crosses 17 Million Tweets
- Finance These Are The Risks Associated With The Mutual Funds Investments
- Sports India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli lift visitors after early blows
- Technology Microsoft Teams Gets New Feature That Turns Phone Into Walkie Talkie
- News Twitter announces initiatives for voters ahead of Assembly elections
- Education Telangana Postal Circle Result 2021 Released, Steps To Check Telangana Postal Circle GDS Result 2021
- Travel Plan Your Vacation In India By Looking At The Long Weekends Of 2022
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs Yezdi Adventure: Powertrain, Features And A Lot More
Who Is S Somanath? Interesting Facts About The Rocket Scientist And New ISRO Chief
Eminent rocket scientist S Somanath has been appointed as the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as well as the Space Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday said.
Somanath, who is at present Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), will succeed K Sivan who completes his extended tenure on Friday.
Sivan was in January 2018 appointed as the ISRO chief, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman Space Commission.
He was in December 2020 given a one-year extension till January 14, 2022.
Somanath's appointment as the Space Secretary and the Space Commission Chairman is for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post, inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, the order said.
The post of the ISRO chairman, the Space Secretary and the Space Commission chief is usually held by one person only.
Somanath, who will be the 10th chairman of the premier space organisation, took charge as the VSSC's head on January 22, 2018, after a two and a half years stint as the Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Valiamala, Thiruvananathapuram.
Previously, he served as the Associate Director (Projects) of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and also as the Project Director of GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle, according to his official biodata.
Under his leadership, the first experimental flight of the LVM3-X/CARE mission was successfully accomplished on December 18, 2014, it said.
Somanath did his B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from TKM college of engineering, Kollam, and Masters in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, with specialisation in structures, dynamics and control. He was a gold medalist.
Somanath joined VSSC in 1985 and was a team leader for the integration of PSLV during the early phases.
He is an expert in the area of system engineering of launch vehicles, as per his official biodata.
- lifeGoogle Doodle Honours Indian Professor Udupi Ramachandran Rao On His 89th Birth Anniversary
- lifeVikram Sarabhai's 102nd Birthday: Know About The Founder Of ISRO
- newsISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Sends Back First Set of Real Images Of Earth, Photos Go Viral
- womenISRO's 7 Women Scientists Behind India's Historic Space Missions
- womenChandrayaan-2: Women Power Fuels India's Ambitious Lunar Mission
- pulseUp In The Air! Chandrayaan 2, Things To Know About India's Second Trip To The Moon
- pulseSRM University Confer Doctorates On Abhinav, Nair
- wellnessWhat Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Clove For Men?
- art cultureAward-Winning Spanish Film Director Carlos Saura Turns 90: A Look At His Journey
- disorders cureAnaemia In Men: Possible Causes And Symptoms
- fashion factsHouse of Gucci: 100 Years Of Fashion - Know About The Iconic Brand
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale: Awesome Luxury Perfumes For Men, With Up To 50% Off! Take Your Pick