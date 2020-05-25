Maharana Pratap Jayanti: 16 Lesser Known Facts About The Great Rajput King Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Maharana Pratap was a brave Indian warrior King who ruled over Mewar during the 16th century. Born to parents Rana Uday Singh II and Rani Jaiwanta Bai, Maharana Pratap was one of the most vigilant and powerful Kings in the history of India. Some historians believe that Maharana Pratap was born on 9 May 1540 while others believe him to have born at the end of May. Well, today we are here to tell some interesting and lesser-known facts about the heroic King. Scroll down the article to read more.

Also read: Chandrashekhar Azad's Death Anniversay: 11 Facts About The Brave Freedom Fighter

1. The Udaipur city in Rajasthan was founded by Maharana Pratap's father Udai Singh II. Maharana Pratap Singh was the eldest son of his parents.

2. Maharana Pratap Singh is popularly known as the Mountain Man due to his tall height of 7.5 feet. It is said that he weighed 110 kgs. He also wore an armor weighing 72 kgs and carried two swords both weighing more than 100 kgs together. His spear is said to weigh 80 kg.

3. Though Maharana Pratap was the eldest son of his father, his accession to the throne was not at all easier. This is because his stepmother Rani Dheer Bai wanted her song Kunwar Jagmal Singh to be sworn in as the new king after the demise of Rana Udai Singh II.

4. But in 1568, Akbar seized the Chittorgarh Fort and Kunwar Jagmal Singh couldn't do anything. The court and other nobles found him unfit for the throne and hence Maharana Pratap was sworn in as the new King followed by heated discussions and debate.

5. As soon as Maharana Pratap was sworn in, he had to face several challenges as his neighbouring kings had already surrendered their dynasties and territories to Mughal Emperor Akbar. Maharana Pratap was the only one who didn't surrender and kept resisting until the end.

6. Kunwar Jagmal Singh along with his two stepbrothers Shakti Singh and Sagar Singh went on to serve Akbar. But Maharana Pratap was rigid on fighting to free Chittorgarh and protect his motherland.

7. In the battle of Haldighat, 1576, Akbar order man Sing I, one of his Rajput allies to fight against Maharana Pratap. Man Singh along with Asaf Khan led a huge army which was almost half the size of the Mughal Army. But in the end, it was Maharana Pratap who won the battle.

8. Not only this, but Maharana Pratap sliced an important Mughal warrior into two along with the horse the warrior was riding.

9. Mughal Emperor always wanted to capture Maharana Pratap alive but during his entire lifetime, Akbar could never do so. He had sent many peace treaties and also offered a position in court to Maharana Pratap, but these went in vain.

10. Maharana Pratap married Rani Ajabde Punwar of Bijolia. He loved his wife dearly and always honoured her in the best possible way.

11. He owned a horse named Chetak who was as fierce and brave as his owner. The horse sacrificed his life in order to save Maharana Pratap during the battlefield. After the demise of Chetak, Maharana Pratap mostly accompanied his elephant named Ramprasad. The elephant too was quiet fierce and he had crushed the Mughal Army during the war. Not only this, but Ramprasad also killed two strong elephants.

12. Furious over this, Akbar ordered his men to capture the elephant. It required 7 elephants to capture Ramprasad but the elephant never gave up on his loyalty. He neither drank a single drop of water nor ate anything while being in captivity. Finally, the elephant died on the 18th day of his captivity.

13. When Maharana Pratap lost his kingdom but didn't surrender, he was living in forests and was preparing to get his kingdom back. The royal family had to hide in caves and walk for miles in a day. They slept under the open sky and on rocks. They also remained hungry for 2-3 days in case they didn't get any food or had to escape from foes while preparing the dinner.

14. He along with his family and trusted men ate wild fruits and rotis made up of grass. Each of them got only one or two that too after 2-3 days. Maharana's daughter used to save her share of food to feed her younger brother, father or soldiers, so that they may fight for the nation. One day when the little princess fell unconscious due to hunger and fatigue, Maharana Pratap broke and wrote a letter to Akbar saying he would like to surrender. However, the princess asked her father to never surrender and fight until his last breath. Soon after this, the princess died in her father's lap.

15. Akbar was more than happy after receiving the letter and he gave it to Prithviraj, a legendary poet. The poet asked Maharana not to lose hope and keep fighting in a poetic manner. The King decided he will fight for his nation and won't let his daughter's sacrifice go in vain.

16. As a result, Maharana Pratap won many of the territories around Chittorgarh and in West-North India.

17. The brave King fought numerous battles but he died in a small accident while he was tightening his bow's string with an arrow for hunting.

Also read: Shivaji Jayanti: 22 Lesser Known Facts About The Brave Maratha Warrior-King

Even today, people remember Maharana Pratap and consider him as one of the greatest kings to ever rule on the soil of India.