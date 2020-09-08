Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Birth Anniversary: Know About The Indian Independence Activist, Writer And Jou Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Ramaswamy Krishnamurthy, also known by his pen name Kalki Krishnamurthy was born on 9 September 1899 was an Indian Independent activist, poet, writer, journalist and critic. It is said that he was named after Kalki, the 10th Avatar of Lord Vishnu. Many of his works are loved by people even today. To know more about him, scroll down the article to read more.

1. Ramaswamy Krishnamurthy was born in Tamil Nadu during the British Raj.

2. His father Ramaswamy Aiyar, served as an accountant in Pattamangalam village, in the Tanjore district of Madras Presidency.

3. He received his primary education from a school in his village named Aiyaasamy Aiyar Primary School. Later he went on to attend the Municipal High School in Mayavaram.

4. However, he quit school in 1921 after being inspired by the non-cooperation movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi. At that time, he was ahead of completing his Senior School Leaving Certificate. Thus, he sacrificed his school career for the sake of the country's freedom struggle.

5. In 1922, he was sentenced to imprisonment for participating in India's freedom struggle. As a result, he spent one year in jail and this is where he met C.Rajagopalachari and Sadasivam.

6. After coming out of jail, he worked as a sub-editor in a Tamil Magazine named 'Thiru.Vi.Ka's 'Navasakthi''.

7. One year later i.e., in 1923, he married Rukumani and settled in Chennai.

8. He wrote 'Saradhaiyin Thanthiram', a short story in the year 1927.

9. Soon in 1927, he resigned from his job of a sub-editor from the 'Navasakthi.'

10. After resigning from his job, he joined 'Vimochanam', a Tamil journal run by C. Rajagopalachari in 1929.

11. In 1930, he rearrested and was put behind the bars for six months and later joined as an editor in a magazine named Anandha Vikadan

12. In the year 1937, he published his first novel named 'Kalvanin Kadhali'. The novel was published in Anandha Vikadan itself.

13. Not only this, he also wrote lyrics for 'Meera', a Tamil movie.

14. It was on 5 December 1954, when died from Tuberculosis. His last editorial work 'Annai Sarada Devi' was published on the same date.

15. He was posthumously awarded Sahitya Academy Awards for his novel 'Alai Osai' released in 1948.