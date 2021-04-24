Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Interesting Facts About Master Blaster Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Sachin Tendulkar, a name that needs no introduction. Often referred to as one of the best batsmen in the history of cricket, he has scored the highest runs of all time in international cricket. Also, known as Master blaster, the Indian former international cricketer, served as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. On his 48th birthday i.e., on 24 April 2021, we are here to tell you about some lesser-known facts related to his life.

1. Sachin Tendulkar was born in a Marathi family on 24 April 1973 in Dadar, Maharashtra.

2. His father Ramesh Tendulkar, a well-known poet-novelist named his son after his favourite music composer Sachin Dev Burman.

3. Sachin Tendulkar's mother, Rajani had worked in an insurance company and was the second wife of his father.

4. Tendulkar had 3 elder half-siblings namely, Nitin, Ajit and Savita who were the children of Ramesh Tendulkar and his first wife. She died while giving birth to her third child.

5. During his childhood days, Tendulkar was considered a bully who often picked up fights with new boys in his school and colony.

6. During those days, he was interested in Tennis and idolised John McEnroe.

7. In order to reduce Tendulkar's mischievous and bullying tendencies and discipline him, his half-brother Ajit introduced him to cricket.

8. Ajit took young Tendulkar to Ramakant Achrekar, a renowned cricket coach. In the first meeting, Tendulkar couldn't give his best as he felt self-conscious in the presence of such a famous coach.

9. Ajit then pleaded with the coach to give another chance to his brother and asked him if he could hide behind a tree as Tendulkar felt self-conscious and nervous. Ajit believed that Tendulkar will play his natural game if he isn't being observed.

10. Achrekar agreed and hid behind the tree to make Tendulkar believe that he was being unobserved. This time Tendulkar gave his best shot and was then selected for the Achrekar's Academy.

11. Upon being impressed by Tendulkar's talent, Achrekar advised him to shift to Sharadashram Vidyamandir High School, Dadar as the school had a dominant cricket team. Before this, Tendulkar attended the Indian Education Society's New English School, Bandra (East).

12. Tendulkar then moved with his uncle and aunt in Dadar. He was still undergoing the training of Achrekar. There would be days when Tendulkar kept practising for hours in the nets.

13. There were times when Tendulkar got super exhausted and then in order to motivate him to practise more and more, Achrekar would keep one-rupee coins on the stumps. The bowler dismissing Tendulkar won the coins and in case, Tendulkar managed to pass the entire session without being dismissed, he won the coins.

14. Tendulkar had won 13 such coins and even today he considers those coins as one of his most prized possessions.

15. While he was still at school, Tendulkar earned a reputation of a child prodigy. His teachers, friends and spectators said, 'one day he will definitely become a great cricketer'.

16. Tendulkar kept playing for his school team and also for some cricket clubs such as John Bright Cricket Club (Bombay), the Kanga League and the Cricket Club of India.

17. At the age of 14, on 14 November 1987, Sachin Tendulkar was selected to represent Bombay (now Mumbai) in the Ranji Trophy tournament. However, he wasn't selected for the finals but he was often called in to play as a substitute fielder.

18. On 11 December 1988, Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for Bombay against Gujarat. He scored a 100 not-out in the match and became the youngest cricketer to score a century in his debut match.

19. Soon after this match, Sachin Tendulkar was hand-picked up by Dilip Vengsarkar, the then captain of the Bombay cricket team. Vengsarkar had seen Sachin negotiating with Kapil Dev, the then India's best fast bowler in the Wankhede Stadium nets. At this time, the Indian team had gone to play against the touring New Zealand team.

20. From 1988-89, Sachin finished Ranji Trophy with the highest runs. He had scored 583 runs at an average of 67.7. Not only this, but he also scored an unbeaten century against Delhi in the Irani Trophy match.

21. In 1992, when he was only 19 years old, Sachin Tendulkar became the first overseas-born player who represented Yorkshire. He was chosen as the replacement for injured Craig McDermott, an Australian fast-bowler. Prior to this, Yorkshire never selected any outside player. Tendulkar played 16-first class for the country and scored 1070 at an average of 46.52.

22. People believe that Sachin Tendulkar's career during 1994-99 coincided with his physical peak. During this time, Sachin was in his early twenties.

23. He scored his first century in ODI century on 9 September 1994 against Australia in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He took 78 ODIs to score a century.

24. Tendulkar rose significantly at the 1996 Cricket World Cup where he scored two centuries. Heis believed to be the only Indian batsmen to score well in the semi-finals against Sri Lanka.

25. During the Australian tour of India in early 1998, people were interested in witnessing the clash of Sachin Tendulkar, a dominating batsman and Shane Warne, the world's leading spinner in the Test series. At that time, both the players were at the peak of their careers.

26. In the tour opener, Australia faced the Ranji Champions at the Brabourne Stadium. It was a three-day first-class match. Australian team lost the match within three days. During the match, Sachin Tendulkar scored 204 unbeaten runs while Shane Warne conceded 111 runs.

27. In 1999 when India played a Test match against Pakistan in Chepauk, Sachin Tendulkar scored 136 in the fourth innings during the first two test matches.

28. In the same year, during the 1999 World Cup, Ramesh Tendulkar died right in the middle of the World Cup and this is when Tendulkar had to fly back to India to attend his father's funeral. As a result, he missed the match with Zimbabwe. However, Sachin came back to the World Cup, scoring a century against Kenya. He dedicated the century score to his deceased father.

29. Sachin Tendulkar became India's richest cricketer in October 1995 after he signed a five-year contract with World Tel. The deal was worth 31.5 crore INR.

30. Once Sachin Tendulkar went to watch 'Roza' movie in disguise with beards and glasses. Things went messy when his glasses fell down and people started to recognise him which later created mayhem in the cinema hall.

31. In 1998, Sachin Tendulkar made 1,894 ODIs, which became a record for any cricketer in a calendar year.

31. To date, Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have 40 wickets and over 11000 runs in Tests.

32. Sachin's first car was a Maruti 800 and he still owns it.

33. In his debut match against Pakistan, Sachin wore the pads of Sunil Gavaskar which the latter gave to the former.

34. Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly share a close friendly bond. While Tendulkar fondly calls 'Babu Moshay' to Ganguly, the latter calls 'Chhota Babu' to the former.

35. Sachin married Anjali in the year 1995. In 1997, the couple welcomed their daughter Sara. He named her daughter after his victory as Captain at the Sahara Cup held in 1997.