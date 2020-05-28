Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2020: Lesser Known Facts About The Politician, Freedom Fighter & Activist Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Veer Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer and activist. He was born on 28 May 1883 in a Marathi Family. On his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him through his twitter account saying, "On his Jayanti, I bow to the courageous Veer Savarkar. We remember him for his bravery, motivating several others to join the freedom struggle and emphasis on social reform." Well, we are also here with some lesser-known facts about Veer Savarkar. Read on.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: 16 Lesser Known Facts About The Great Rajput King

1. He was barely 15 years old when he founded Mitra Mela (group of friends), a youth organisation focusing on revolutionary and national ideas.

2. In the year 1905, while he was pursuing B.A from Fergusson College in Pune when he was inspired by the words of Lokmanya Tilak for boycotting the British goods. As a result, he burned all his foreign belongings in a bonfire during Dussehra.

3. Savarkar is said to be the one who founded the Hindutva ideology and therefore, he is quite popular among those who believe in this ideology.

4. Though Savarkar believed in Hindutva ideology, he was against worshipping cows and always considered it a superstition. However, he laid emphasis on taking care of cows and ensuring they aren't slaughtered. He was also against consuming cow urine.

5. In the year 1909, Veer Savarkar was arrested on the charges of plotting a violent revolt against the Morley-Minto reform. To escape his arrest, he dived into the and swam. But he was arrested once again as soon as he reached the shore.

6. In 19011, Savarkar was given two life sentences in the cellular jails of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani. Having life sentences meant serving the punishment for 50 years in the Kalapani.

7. After numerous mercy appeals for not participating in politics, he was relieved from the punishment in 1924. But that was only for 5 years. After being released, Veer Savarkar thought to work for eradicating the issue of untouchability in Ratnagiri.

8. Dr. B.R Ambedkar often praised Savarkar's efforts in removing untouchability. He said that Savarkar's effort reminded him of Lord Buddha.

9. He did many write-ups but eight of them were banned by the British Government. Some of them are: Mazzini- Savarvarkar's own biography in Marathi, Shraddhanand- a magazine comprising Savarkar's article, Usshaap, a drama and Indian War of Independence 1857.

10. Through his book Indian War of Independence 1857, Savarkar became the first Indian writer to call people from fighting against the British Raj and gain freedom from them. Later the book was banned by the British Government.

11. Savarkar served as the President of the Hindu Mahasabha political party. He was against the Quit India movement in 1942, led by Mahatma Gandhi.

12. Savarkar was also one of the critics of the Indian National Congress Party. He also opposed how Indian National Congress accepted the partition of India.

Rabindranath Tagore's Birth Anniversary: Some Facts About The Famous Bengali Poet And Novelist

13. It was in the year 1964 when Veer Savarkar thought that his goal for fighting for India's freedom against the British Raj was fulfilled. On 1 February 1966, he announced that he will be taking samadhi and therefore, he stopped consuming food and water. It was on 26 February 1966, when he took his last breath and left for his heavenly abode.