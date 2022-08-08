Facts About Jagdeep Dhankhar, The New Vice President Of India Men oi-Amritha K

The former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected the 14th Vice President of India after defeating the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes. In the electoral college consisting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a clear majority.

The joint opposition candidate, Margaret Alva, received 182 votes and Jagdeep Dhankhar with 528 votes. A total of fifteen votes were declared invalid. In the vice-presidential election, there were 788 members of both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu also sent a message of congratulations on the victory of Dhankhar. "Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure," she wrote on Twitter.

As a result of his election to the top post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I thank all MPs that voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. We are proud to have a Kisan Putra Vice President of exceptional legal knowledge and intellectual prowess when India commemorates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Jagdeep Dhankhar was born on 18 May 1951.

In the Second Modi government, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed him as Governor of West Bengal on 20 July 2019.

He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dhankhar enrolled with the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an Advocate in 1979. He was designated as Senior Advocate by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan in 1990. He was the state's senior-most designated Senior Advocate until he took the oath as Governor on 30 July 2019.

He is a former president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Jaipur.

He served as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs during the Chandra Shekhar government.

In the 2022 election, he won with a margin of victory of 72.8 per cent, the highest since 1992.

How Much Does Vice-President Of India Earn In Salary?

The Vice President of India receives a monthly salary of Rs 4 lakh. In the 2018 budget, the salary was increased from Rs 1.25 lakh per month to Rs 1.75 lakh per month.

Besides his monthly salary, the Vice President of India also receives free medical care, train and air travel, a landline connection, and mobile phone service. Additionally, the Vice President has a personal security detail and a staff.

The Vice President will be paid the same salary and benefits as the President if they perform the President's duties in their absence.