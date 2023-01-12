Want To Support LGBTQ Youths? Things You Can Do To Help Them Lgbtq oi-Deepannita Das

Facing prejudice your entire life for who you are is appalling and it can create problems in the life of an individual in different areas. It is not shocking but unfortunately, a common scenario when you belong to a minority group or community.

The whole LGBTQ community is fighting for their rights and equality, and finding acceptance in society comes with its own set of challenges. You may or may not belong to the LGBTQ community but that should not stop you from supporting them.

Due to exclusion and prejudice, transgender, lesbian and gay people are highly impacted and numerous reports suggest that this has led to leaving home and family members, lack of access to employment opportunities or finding a place in the neighbourhood, abandoning school and more. These have ultimately led them to have a muted existence and absolutely no voice of their own.

In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published the national Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance report that concluded that LGBTQ students are more likely to be bullied than their straight, cisgender classmates. The report shows that 43% of transgender youth have been bullied on school property. Additionally, 29% of transgender youth, 21% of gay and lesbian youth, and 22% of bisexual youth have attempted suicide.



1. Hear Them Out Instead Of Judging Them

It can be extremely frustrating when you are not heard as a person. Become a good listener when it comes to communicating with youths belonging to the LGBTQ community. You can help a person in distress by simply understanding them and by sharing your own set of experiences. This allows them to grow on an individual level without shrouding themselves in shame or fear. You can give them the supportive and caring environment that they struggle to find in general.

2. Be Open To Learning And Unlearning

What you know or may have known in the past may or may not be right. It is essential that you stay open to ideas and become willing to let go of old notions and beliefs by accepting new ones. If you want to support LGBTQ youth in your spaces then it is best to educate yourself, develop empathy and appreciate different cultures. Make them understand that one doesn't need to mute their expressions or identity in order to exist in society and share with them how they can make their future better.

3. Show Youth To Be True To Themselves Around Everyone

Do not get overwhelmed by hearing stories of struggle, rather you can act as an anchor to help the youths belonging to the LGBTQ community. Do not get intimidated by perfection or politically correct behaviour yourself and also motivate them to practice that. If you know someone who is facing bigotry, ask them to stand up for themselves and help them in every way you can.

4. Become Their Voice And Take Action On A Local Level

You don't have to belong to the LGBTQ community to be able to support them, you can be their flagbearer and come out as a supporter of equality and inclusion. Speak up and motivate others to have real conversations. Silence can be damaging and sharing can help everyone to get a clear understanding of challenges faced on an emotional and physical level by an individual who belongs to the LGBTQ community.

5. Create Safe Space Signs For Them

Check if the school, college or office premises are safe for a person who belongs to the LGBTQ community. Encourage your peers and seniors to adopt methods and measures that are more inclusive. Help, support and become the voice of people who have gone through violence and have been victims of abuse. Further, you can create a welcoming environment for them so that they feel safe in a new environment. Show humility and be kind to them. In case someone is hesitant to disclose their gender identity or sexual orientation, do not force it out of them, give them time to adjust and allow them the space and time to open up by themselves.