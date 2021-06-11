Just In
#PrideMonth 2021: Richa Chadha Celebrates With Stories Of Kindness Among The LGBTQ+ Community
Every year, the whole world celebrates the month of June as LGBTQ+ Pride month to commemorate the Stonewall riots that happened in June 1969 which became a significant milestone in the LGBTQIA+ movement. Pride month is dedicated solely to the community and is used to create awareness about the stigma about the non-binary gender spectrum. During this time, it's all about teaching acceptance, dignity, equality, educating pride history, and most importantly, love. Joining the pride celebrations this year is Richa Chadha via her new social media initiative, The Kindry - which amplifies individual stories of hope and selflessness in these tough times.
For Pride month, Richa through her social initiative is doing a series of things. The page has featured stories like that of Kushal Roy - a young psychotherapist based out of Kolkata who runs a mental health and grief counseling helpline free of cost. Another feature celebrates a group of youngsters in Kashmir - Uzair, Junaid, and Khushi Mir, who are helping feed the trans community in Kashmir. A third story features the journey of Dr. Aqsa Shaikh, the first trans-woman to head a vaccination center in India, who is an inspiration to thousands as a medical professional, a philanthropist, and an artist. The insta handle also will be regularly doing live sessions this month with these everyday heroes, who inspire many simply by being themselves. Even, several budding musicians will be dedicating songs to the community through these interactions.
Richa tells us, "LGBTQ+ Pride month in India this year has gone virtual because of the global pandemic. On The Kindry, we're very happy to celebrate the same by covering stories of heroes among the community who are helping one another out during these apocalyptic times. Their stories are not only moving but also filled with love and empathy. Last week, a queer college student from Delhi shared his coming-out story. My co-founder Krishan Jagota and I received several DMs from our followers talking about how they also felt braver to come out after watching our live session. Kindness is the need of the hour and during this time. We're all in need of love and hope as will still struggling to cope with losses due to the pandemic. With the help of artists, we hope to bring some virtual cheer to the lives of our everyday heroes as well."