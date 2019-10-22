Mumbai Pride 2020: Queer Azadi March For Celebration And Acceptance Of LGBTQ Community Lgbtq oi-Prerna Aditi

1 February 2020 will be special as on this day, Mumbai will be witnessing the Mumbai Pride for LGBTQI+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex) community and by the LGBTQI+ community. The announcement was made through the Facebook profile of Queer Azadi Mumbai. The march will be known as the Queer Azadi March which is not just an event but an expression, celebration, voice and a platform that allows the people from the LGBTQI+ community to ask for their equal rights. It is the walk of love and pride.

Mumbai Pride 2019

This year the Pride was scheduled on 2 February 2019. The Pride was quite special and witnessed a huge celebration as it was held for the first time after the decriminalisation of Section 377 by the Supreme Court Of India. The Pride was attended by nearly 15,000 people making it the highest tally so far. The participants along with their friends were seen cheering each other, waving encouraging placards and pride flags and were raising various slogans. The participants were mostly college students, teachers, people from various NGOs and corporate. There were some allies as well who came from the US, Australia and Canada.

The theme of 2019 Pride was 'Pride For All' to celebrate and support the intersectionality irrespective of the social status and their gender they were born into. There were two queer men who were from Muslim and Tribal communities. Both of them spoke about their challenges and problems that they were going through being a queer.

According to Harish Iyer, the LGBTQIA activist and one of the organisers of the event, "It is not easy being queer and Dalit, Muslim or Christian. Their challenges towards gaining acceptance are more heightened. The pride parade aims to recognise their identities. We will continue with our struggle until we are treated like any other human being."

One of the best things about the Mumbai Pride 2019 was to witness the Palekar, the group queer people's parents. These parents were raising the slogan, 'Janam Diya Hai, Sath Bhi Denge' which means we have given birth (to queer people) and we will be supporting them as well. Some of the parents said that their children are free for the first time and they are not criminals.

The event was also attended by the winner of Mr. Gay World India 2014, Sushant Divgikar (Rani Ko-He-Nur).

Namma Pride 2019

Bangalore will be also witnessing its Pride 2019 on 24 November 2019. People from LGBTQIA+ community can chip in along with their friends, family members and colleagues. This is going to be the 12th Pride march after it was started in the year 2008.

A poster of the Mumbai Pride 2020 has been posted on Facebook. The poster has a hashtag with #WelcomeChange written on it. We hope the event will surely bring a positive change in society.

So if you are looking forward to attending the LGBTQ Pride March in Mumbai. Therefore, plan your travel and pack your bags to witness the celebration.