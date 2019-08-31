ENGLISH

    How Rituparno Ghosh Inspired The LGBTQ Community

    By

    Born on 31 August 1963, Rituparno Ghosh is said to be an icon for the Indian film industry as well as for the LGBTQ community. The legendary film-maker who won 12 National Awards, was seen as a crossdresser.

    Why LBTQ People Look Up To Him

    Rituparno Ghosh expressed his sexuality through his films during a time when talking about homosexuality was considered to be an offence. He made movies that revolved around the life and struggle of the queer people. No doubt he was ahead of his time. Though he never spoke openly about his sexuality, he didn't hide it either.

    Through his films, the film-maker ardently supported the LGBTQ community and highlighted the problems faced by them.

    In the last years of his life, Rituparno Ghosh was working both in front and back of the camera to justify the trans characters.

    About His Movies...

    His movies 'Chitrangada: The Crowning Wish' and 'Arekti Premer Golpo' are no less than an inspiration for the queer community.

    In the movie Chitrangada, Rituparno Ghosh plays the role of Rudra, a trans choreographer, who falls in love with a fellow actor Partho. Later Rudra has to undergo a sex reassignment surgery which is not that easy for him. The movie shows the daily struggle of a trans choreographer to accept his sexual identity. Rituparno's acting and the storyline of the movie inspire society to let people choose their gender and accept their sexuality.

    In the movie 'Arekti Premer Golpo' Ghosh plays the role of a gay film-maker. The movie shows the difficulties, pressure, struggles and trauma faced by trans genders to accept their sexuality from the perspective of a Jatra actor Chapal Bhaduri, who performed female roles on the stage. It also shows the pain when a gay is left by his partner.

    Today people from the LGBTQ community are relieved since the Supreme court of India decriminalised Section 377. Had he been alive today, he would have been happier to see the changed perspective of people towards the LGBTQ community.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
