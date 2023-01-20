Just In
- 1 hr ago Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date, Muhurtas, Rituals, Significance, And Prasad Varieties
- 1 hr ago Health Benefits Of Ginger Water; Is It Good For Detoxification?
- 3 hrs ago Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
- 3 hrs ago Kim Kardashian’s DIY Recipe For Hair Growth And Shine
Don't Miss
- Finance How to transfer funds from NRO to an NRE account?
- News Not here on anyone's mercy, No question of quitting, says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
- Travel Malana, Touch Me Not Village Of Himachal Pradesh, India
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Shekhar Suman To Describe Shiv Thakare-MC Stan's Friendship. His Reply Is Unmissable
- Technology Vivo X90 Retail Boxes Leak Online: Flagship Android Smartphones Launching Soon?
- Education Scope and career opportunities in Journalism 2023
- Sports Rohit Sharma only second in history to hit 60+ Sixes against Four Different Opponents: Check Out the Numbers
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 Concept Cars – EV9, Curvv & More
Indian-American Attorney Janani Ramachandran Becomes First Qeer Woman Of Colour US City Council Member
She became the first queer woman of colour and the youngest one to take oath in the US State of California as the Oakland City Council member.
A 30-year-old Indian-American, Janani Ramachandran wore a saree at the inauguration ceremony on 10 January while taking oath as the Oakland City Council member for District 4, mentions a report by PTI.
Queer is an umbrella term for people who are not heterosexual or cisgender. Also, it can simply mean 'not straight.' For, identity or orientation doesn't need to align with the expectation that everyone's automatically heterosexual and heteroromantic.
The public interest attorney took it to Twitter to share the news and express gratitude. It said, 'WE WON! Honored to be the next City Councilmember for Oakland District 4!! I will officially be the youngest Council member in Oakland's history, the 1st #LGBTQ woman of colour & 1st South Asian to serve on Oakland City Council.'
She also mentioned, 'Immensely grateful for all those who believed in me and helped build our movement. Honoured to have my loved ones by my side as I took the ceremonial oath!'
A daughter of immigrants from a small village in South India, Ramachandran currently serves on the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.
According to the official bio on her website, Ramachandran is a flagbearer of justice from a very early age. When she was just 16, she founded a nonprofit that built libraries for under-resourced schools in her local community.
A pass-out from Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, she has worked closely with numerous legal non-profit organisations. She has also worked as a home-visiting case manager at a community health clinic, where she helped immigrant mothers who were homeless and experiencing domestic violence.
Recently, Ramachandran has worked as an attorney at Family Violence Appellate Project, to improve the access to justice for all abuse survivors. Also, she has previously served as a Commissioner at the City of Oakland Public Ethics Commission.
- womenOccupation Of A Housewife: Will Homemakers Be Forever Tagged As An Unpaid Productive Resource?
- womenWhat Is A Gendered Digital Divide? How To Bridge The Gap When It Comes To Digital Access Of Women In India
- womenPIL Seeking Menstrual Pain Leave Filed In Supreme Court: Will It Impact Employment Of Women In India?
- make up tipsMakeup Tips Every Woman Over 40 Must Know
- womenDating Trend 'Consciously Single' Is Becoming Popular With Indian Women: Study Reveals Why!
- womenIndia Deploys Largest Single Unit Of Women Peacekeepers In UN Mission: Role Of Women In Effective Peacekeeping
- women'AmTrue,' A Safe Menstrual Cup For Women, Was Awarded The International Glory Awards 2022
- women6 Jhumka Types To Accentuate Your Chosen Look
- skin careThe Holy Trinity Of Skincare: Three Must-Know Skincare Tips For Women In Their 50s
- fashionBest Tips To Detox Your Wardrobe
- wellnessWomen's Pain Not Taken As Seriously As Men's: Study
- womenTaylor Swift’s Bejewelled Bodysuit Dress At MTV EMA 2022 Defines Fine Artistry! PICS