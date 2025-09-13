Pitru Paksha 2025: Do’s And Don’ts You Must Know To Honour Ancestors With Respect

World First Aid Day 2025: Would You Know What To Do If Someone Fainted Next to You? 10 Simple First Aid Skills

You're standing in a crowded metro, laughing with a friend, or maybe sitting at home with your family, when suddenly-someone next to you collapses. Time slows down. The chatter fades. Your heart skips a beat as panic rushes in. In that split second, your mind races with a single question: What do I do now?

It's in these unexpected, fragile moments that ordinary people have the chance to become heroes. And that's exactly what World First Aid Day 2025 is about, which is observed on 14 September.

Because first aid isn't a medical textbook lesson-it's a lifeline. It's the courage to step forward when someone needs you most. Emergencies don't wait for doctors or hospitals. They crash into everyday life, without warning, testing whether we freeze-or act.

This year, let's remember that saving a life doesn't always require superhuman strength or years of training. Sometimes, it's about knowing the simplest steps-keeping calm, applying pressure, helping someone breathe again. Because the truth is, anyone can be the difference between despair and hope.

So, let's walk through 10 simple first aid skills every person should know-skills that can transform everyday people into lifesavers when it matters most.

1. How To Help When Someone Faints

Fainting can occur due to heat, stress, or dehydration. The first step is to ensure the person lies flat and has proper airflow. Loosen tight clothing and gently lift their legs to restore blood flow to the brain. Never crowd around-give them space and stay calm until they regain consciousness.

2. Performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation)

If someone's heart stops, every second counts. Place your hands on the centre of their chest and press hard and fast-about 100-120 compressions per minute. Even without mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, chest compressions can keep oxygen flowing until help arrives.

3. What To Do During A Choking Incident

We've all seen it in movies, but the Heimlich manoeuvre is real and lifesaving. Stand behind the person, wrap your arms around their waist, and thrust inward and upward just above the belly button. If it's a child, be gentler but just as quick.

4. Treating Burns Quickly

For minor burns, run cool (not ice-cold) water over the affected area for 10-15 minutes. Avoid toothpaste or butter-that's a myth. Cover the burn with a clean cloth or sterile gauze and get medical help for larger injuries.

5. Handling Nosebleeds Properly

Most people tilt their head back during a nosebleed-but that's the wrong way. Instead, lean forward slightly and pinch the soft part of your nose for 10 minutes. This prevents blood from going down the throat and helps it clot faster.

6. Knowing the Basics of A Fracture

If someone fractures a bone, don't try to push it back in place. Immobilise the limb using a makeshift splint, like a stick or rolled-up newspaper, and keep the person still until professional help arrives.

7. Recognising Signs Of A Stroke

Remember FAST: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call for help. Recognizing these symptoms early can save lives because stroke treatment is time-sensitive.

8. Handling Cuts And Bleeding

For small cuts, wash with clean water and apply pressure with a sterile bandage. For larger wounds with heavy bleeding, apply firm pressure and keep the wound elevated. Don't panic-controlling bleeding is often the first and most crucial step.

9. Helping Someone During A Seizure

Never try to hold someone down during a seizure. Instead, gently roll them onto their side to prevent choking, move dangerous objects away, and wait until the seizure ends. Stay with them until they regain awareness.

10. Recognising Allergic Reactions (Anaphylaxis)

Allergies can sometimes turn fatal within minutes. Swelling, difficulty breathing, or rashes spreading quickly are warning signs of anaphylaxis. If the person has an epinephrine auto-injector, use it immediately and call emergency services.

Emergencies don't give us time to think-they demand us to act. And while we can't control when or where they strike, we can prepare ourselves with the knowledge to respond. Because sometimes, the difference between tragedy and survival is simply knowing what to do.