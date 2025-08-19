Is Hartalika Teej 2025 On August 25 Or 26? Know Rituals, Muhurat, Significance And Puja Timings

Who Was Achyut Potdar? Bollywood Mourns The ‘3 Idiots’ Professor Who Passes Away At 91 Insync oi-Riny John

The Indian film and television industry is mourning the loss of Achyut Potdar, who passed away on August 18, 2025, at the age of 91. He breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, reportedly due to age-related complications, though the exact cause of death has not been confirmed. His funeral is being held today in Thane.

Fondly remembered for his portrayal of the confused professor in '3 Idiots', Potdar won hearts with his dialogue "Arey, kehna kya chahte ho?" - a line that later found new life as a popular internet meme.

Achyut Potdar Early Life And Career Before Acting

Born on August 22, 1934, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Achyut Potdar excelled academically, earning a gold medal in economics. He began his professional life as a professor in Rewa, before taking a different path of service.

He joined the Indian Army and retired as a Captain in 1967. Later, he embarked on a long career at the Indian Oil Corporation, where he worked as a senior executive for nearly 25 years. For most, such achievements would have defined a lifetime, but for Potdar, the journey was far from over.

Achyut Potdar Late But Lasting Entry Into Acting

At the age of 44, Potdar entered the film industry - an unusual and late start by conventional standards. What began as a chance step into acting evolved into a celebrated career spanning several decades.

He went on to act in over 125 Hindi and Marathi films and appeared in nearly 100 TV serials, becoming one of the most recognisable and dependable character actors in Indian entertainment.

Achyut Potdar Notable Filmography

His film work cut across eras and genres, with roles in:

Tezaab (1988)

Parinda (1989)

Rangeela (1995)

Vaastav (1999)

Parineeta (2005)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

3 Idiots (2009)

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Ventilator (2016)

Even in small parts, he had a knack for making his presence felt.

Achyut Potdar Contributions To Television

On television, his performances were just as diverse. He featured in historical dramas like Bharat Ek Khoj, slice-of-life series such as Wagle Ki Duniya, family comedies like Mrs. Tendulkar, thrillers like Aahat, and Marathi shows including Majha Hoshil Na.

Achyut Potdar, The "3 Idiots" Professor

Among younger audiences, Achyut Potdar is immortalised as the puzzled professor in 3 Idiots. His line, "Arey, kehna kya chahte ho?", went on to become a pop culture classic, proving how even a brief role could create a lasting memory.

Tributes And Legacy

Tributes have poured in from across the industry. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta praised his warmth and timing, while fans celebrated his simplicity and honesty on screen. Social media has been flooded with clips and anecdotes, reminding everyone of the unique space he occupied in Indian cinema and television.

Achyut Potdar's journey was anything but ordinary. From professor and army captain to corporate executive and finally a beloved actor, his life was a story of reinvention and passion. Entering films at 44, he went on to leave behind a body of work that continues to resonate across generations.

He may no longer be among us, but through his roles - serious, comic, or fleetingly short, Achyut Potdar has secured a place in the hearts of audiences forever.