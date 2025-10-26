Girls Born On These Dates Are Goddess Laxmi's Blessings On Earth, Are You One Of Them?

Who Is Akanksha Jindal? Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Sparks Attention After Salman Khan Remark Insync oi-Riny John

Akanksha Jindal is back in the headlines thanks to her ex-husband Abhishek Bajaj's stint on Bigg Boss 19. During a recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, host Salman Khan made a subtle remark about "ex-wives," which left Abhishek visibly unsettled and sparked speculation about Akanksha's possible connection to the show. This has left audiences curious about not just about her past relationship with Abhishek, but also about who she is and the reason behind their divorce.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Who Is Akanksha Jindal?

Akanksha is a company secretary by profession but also has a creative side that shines through her digital presence. She runs a lifestyle and travel platform called 'Ashiyaana The Nest', where she shares glimpses of her interests and life online. Over time, she has built a steady following on Instagram, blending professional insight with a personal touch.

The Love Story With Abhishek Bajaj

The story of Akanksha and Abhishek started in 2010, and by 2017, it seemed like a fairytale. Abhishek proposed on a yacht near Mumbai's Gateway of India-a romantic gesture straight out of a movie and they tied the knot later that year in a private ceremony in New Delhi. At the time, everything looked perfect. Friends and family celebrated, and the world briefly cheered for them.

When Things Fell Apart

But the fairytale didn't last. In 2020, Akanksha and Abhishek divorced, and she didn't shy away from sharing her side. She publicly revealed that infidelity and controlling behavior played a major role in ending their marriage. According to her, Abhishek was involved with multiple women, and when confronted, he allegedly deflected responsibility. On top of that, she says he tried to limit her career opportunities, making the marriage even more difficult. The split turned into a media conversation, with fans and audiences curious about what went wrong.

Life After Divorce

Since the divorce, Akanksha has kept a relatively low profile. She's focused on her career, her projects, and personal growth. There haven't been public romantic links, and she seems to have turned the page, building a life that centers on her own choices and ambitions. Her digital work, travel stories, and online presence suggest a woman reclaiming her space on her own terms.

Why People Are Talking About Her Now

Akanksha's name resurfaced after Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan made a subtle remark about "ex-wives" during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The comment visibly unsettled contestant Abhishek Bajaj, who even questioned if his ex-wife might enter the house as a wildcard. This sparked widespread speculation and viral discussions online. Akanksha later clarified in an interview that she is not planning to join the show, though she didn't completely rule out the possibility for the future.

Where She Stands Today

Today, Akanksha Jindal prefers to stay away from public controversy. Since her divorce, she has focused on her professional life and creative projects. While she occasionally shares glimpses of her interests online, she hasn't spoken much beyond her initial statements about the marriage. Her current public image reflects a person choosing stability and privacy over attention.