Where To Find Delicious Navratri 2025 Thalis In Delhi NCR: Traditional, Festive, And Worth Trying

By

Navratri is right at our doorstep, and it's the perfect time to enjoy delicious, sattvik thalis that celebrate tradition and flavour. This year, Delhi NCR has a wonderful range of thalis that cater to every taste and budget. From luxury spreads at premium hotels to street-style delights and homely plates, there's something to satisfy every craving. Whether you're fasting, feasting, or simply exploring festive flavours, these Navratri thalis promise a delightful culinary journey.

Roots By Rural Mitra: A Wholesome Start To Navratri

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Roots (@rootsbyruralmitra)

Location: N 18, N Block Market, Greater Kailash Part 1, Delhi 110048

What They Offer:

Specially designed Navratri Thali - ₹1000

Selection of Navratri-friendly dishes starting at ₹200

Start Date: 21st September

Roots by Rural Mitra brings a thoughtfully curated menu that caters to the fasting community without compromising on taste. It's perfect for anyone looking for a wholesome and satisfying Navratri meal.

Galli Gully Café: Street Food With A Satvik Twist

Best Navratri Thalis In Delhi NCR

Location: Zuari House, H N. 77 A, Road, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi 110048

What They Offer:

Navratri Thali - ₹300

Navratri Thali Premium - ₹400

Start Date: 21st September

Galli Gully Café gives a vibrant street food experience with a satvik menu that captures the festive spirit. Perfect for those who love casual dining with traditional flavours.

Taj Surajkund: A Regal Navratri Feast

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR (@taj.surajkund)

Location: Shooting Range Road, Block C, Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana 121009

What They Offer: Navratri Thali - ₹1750 plus taxes per person

Dates: 22nd September - 2nd October

For a more luxurious experience, Taj Surajkund offers a spread crafted with devotion, tradition, and rich temple-inspired flavours. Ideal for those wanting to make their Navratri dining extra special.

Sher-e-Dil Vikaspuri: Budget-Friendly Delights

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sher-e-Dil | Multi Cuisine Restaurant (@sher_e_dil_vikaspuri)

Location: B-7, Shankar Garden, Opp. Metro Pillar no. 614, Vikaspuri, New Delhi 110018

What They Offer: Navratri Special Thali - ₹299

Sher-e-Dil brings a flavorful and affordable Nawabi touch to your Navratri celebrations. A great option for those looking for a tasty thali without stretching their budget.

Mustard Madras: South Indian Satvik Specialties

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mustard Madras (@mustardmadras)

Locations:

Sector 104, Noida

Sector 29, Gurugram

Sector 58, Gurugram

DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram

What They Offer: Navratri Thali - ₹499 plus taxes

Dates: 22nd September - 1st October

Mustard Madras serves the rich spices of Andhra and the earthy essence of Chettinad cuisine, all prepared with purity and tradition. A flavorful and wholesome option for a festive feast.

Navratri is a festival that nourishes both the soul and the senses. This year, Delhi NCR's diverse culinary offerings make it easier than ever to enjoy a meal that is both traditional and delicious. From premium hotel spreads to cosy local cafés, there's a thali to suit every mood, budget, and taste. These carefully curated Navratri thalis not only celebrate the festive spirit but also bring people together over food that's wholesome, satisfying, and full of flavour. So, whether you're planning a family outing or a casual meet-up with friends, make this Navratri truly memorable by indulging in these special thalis and savouring the festive joy in every bite.

