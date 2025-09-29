Is Your Toddler Showing Autism Signs? Expert Urges Parents To Spot These Symptoms Before Age Three

Navratri 2025: Who Are The Sapta Matrikas? Secret Behind Seven Fierce Mother Goddesses Of Hinduism

When Is Dussehra 2025, 1st Or 2nd October? Know Correct Date, Vijayadashami Puja Muhurat And Rituals Insync oi-Deepannita Das

The fragrance of autumn in India carries a unique charm. Streets light up with processions, markets glow with festive colours, and hearts are filled with anticipation for Dussehra, one of the most celebrated festivals in Hinduism.

But as Dussehra 2025 approaches, a common question lingers-will Vijayadashami be observed on 1st October or 2nd October?

This is not just about fixing a date on the calendar. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and truth over untruth. It is the day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana, and Goddess Durga destroyed the demon Mahishasura.

Every year, devotees look forward to this auspicious day to perform special rituals, seek divine blessings, and symbolically burn the negativity in their lives. Let's uncover the exact date, puja muhurat, and significance of Dussehra 2025.

Dussehra 2025 Date: 1st Or 2nd October?

According to the Panchang, Dashami Tithi begins on 1st October at 7:01 PM and ends on 2nd October at 7:10 PM. Since the tithi overlaps across two days, confusion arises about the correct date. However, Vijayadashami will be celebrated on 2nd October 2025, as most of the auspicious muhurats and rituals align on this day.

Vijayadashami 2025 Puja Muhurat

The highlight of Dussehra is performing the puja during the Vijay Muhurat, a sacred time that is believed to bring victory, success, and prosperity. In 2025, the Vijay Muhurat falls between 02:09 PM and 02:57 PM, with a duration of 48 minutes.

Additionally, the Aparahna Puja time-another highly auspicious period-is from 01:21 PM to 03:45 PM, lasting 2 hours and 24 minutes. Both these timings are considered ideal for performing Dussehra rituals.

Significance of Vijayadashami

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is not just a festival-it is a reminder that truth may face hurdles, but it always prevails. The festival is celebrated in different ways across India. In North India, Ramlila performances culminate with the burning of Ravana's effigy, symbolizing the destruction of arrogance and evil.

In West Bengal, Dussehra coincides with Durga Visarjan, where devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga with teary eyes and hopeful hearts. In South India, families observe Saraswati Puja, worshiping books and instruments as a symbol of knowledge and wisdom.

Dussehra 2025: Rituals To Follow

On Vijayadashami, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean, preferably new clothes. Special pujas are performed at home and temples to seek blessings of Goddess Durga and Lord Rama. People worship their tools, vehicles, and instruments as a gesture of gratitude, a tradition known as Ayudha Puja in southern states.

In the afternoon, rituals are carried out during the Aparahna Puja time or Vijay Muhurat, as it is believed to amplify the blessings. Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set aflame, reminding us that no matter how powerful evil seems, righteousness always triumphs.

Dussehra 2025: Shravana Nakshatra Influence

This year, Shravana Nakshatra begins on 2nd October at 9:13 AM and ends on 3rd October at 9:34 AM. The presence of Shravana Nakshatra on Vijayadashami adds to the auspiciousness, making the day even more spiritually powerful for new beginnings, rituals, and celebrations.