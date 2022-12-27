What Does Your Handshake Say About You As A Person? Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Handshake, though of an obscure origin, might have started as a gesture of promise, or a peaceful gesture. Way back, in ancient India, varieties of introductory greetings and communication used to be practiced amongst people who had customary gestures of introduction as per the regional preferences. You can see a lot of it in period movies that are being churned out today in abundance. Today, as modern India relinquishes its age-old practices to embrace the challenge of modern discoveries and revelations, handshake greeting has made a grand foray into the cultural ethos of the modern day Indian. They are used today as introductory greeting in social or professional setting. Just a plain Hello would not hold interest for long compared to the powerful handshake which reveals your personality that comes with a cartload of your hidden traits along with it. Find out if you are doing it right, just the way you want to communicate, or it is showing you in a wrong light.

There are 10 most popular handshake types which reveal a lot about that person and suggests ways in which you can use it to your benefit.

1. Sweaty Palms

This exactly happens when the person shaking his hands with you is being nervous. When any one is nervous, the first thing you notice is the sweaty palms. Do your best to put him at ease with the process.

2. Dead Fish

It is an indifferent kind of handshake where you actually don't feel they have bones in their hands. Passive or reserved personalities usually come up with this least favoured handshake. They are not focused on people but only on things. So, focus on the mechanical or thing focussed benefits or facts. But you cant expect a musician or a surgeon to give you a firm handshake as they make every attempt not to crush their hand bones due to the pressure of a handshake. Their hands need to be sensitive in order to suit their job requirements.

3. Hand Wrestler

These people take your hands in a normal fashion but then twist it under their hands aggressively. This person cannot take a no and won't accept to be below you on any standard.

4. Teacup

This is a normal handshake with no palm-to-palm contact. Either this person is shy or there could be something fishy or unusual about this case. His hands look like a teacup in the handshake position and obviously he is hiding something from you. Always connect the missing dots before you venture out with this individual for any purpose.

5. Finger Vice

When a person hardly touches your finger but not grab the entire hand, it shows they want to keep you at a distance. They are also insecure and love to show personal power to intimidate you. Be respectful of them but do not go to the extent of being submissive with them.

6. Bone Crusher

These people will keep squeezing your hand till you yell with pain. They convey a message of power and intimidation. Do not be a wimp with them but show your self-confidence as they may like it, anyway. Do not get into a competition with them as to who will squeeze better as even if you win, you are the loser here.

7. Lobster Claw

The other persons thumb and fingers touch the palm of your hand just like a lobster. This person is scared about connecting with you at a deeper level and may find the idea of relationships itself threatening. Allow them to take their own time building camaraderie. As they become more comfortable, they will change their handshake style. They can be your friend for life, once they accept your presence in their life.

8. Brush Off

It feels like a quick grasp and an equally quick release, which actually shows that the other person is actually focused on one upmanship rather than anything else. Listen to him carefully and then present only those ideas which he likes to hear. He obviously likes to brush off your ideas aside and wants to continue with his own.

9. Controller

This handshake feels as if your hand is being pulled towards the person or in a different direction. People who like to shake hands in this manner obviously are in the controlling mode. They wish to dominate anything and everything. If you don't see eye to eye or adjust to this trait, better watch out for challenges ahead. Listen more and talk less, find a common factor, so that they can talk about your favourite subject and control you only in that area.

10. Politician

These people grasp your hands normally but let the other hand cover your hands or placed on your forearm or shoulder. This indicates false sincerity on their part unless they are very close friends with you. He is trying to tell you that you two have a deeper relationship that goes beyond the current level. Don't trust these people and be wary of their words and your dealings with them.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 13:20 [IST]