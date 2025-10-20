Virender Sehwag Birthday Special: Inside The ‘Nawab Of Najafgarh’s Net Worth And Life Post Cricket

Diwali 2025: 8 Kurta Styles Every Man Should Try, To Stand Out This Festive Season

It's October 20, 2025, the day that Virender Sehwag, one of India's most loved cricketers, turns 47 today. For those who grew up watching him, Sehwag was known for his attitude. The way he played carefree, bold, and brutally honest reflected something deeper about how he approached life.

He wasn't the kind to overthink. Whether it was facing the world's best bowlers or taking decisions off the field, Sehwag's instinct was simple: trust yourself, swing hard, and don't worry about what people think. And perhaps that's why, even a decade after retiring, his appeal hasn't faded.

Photo Credit: Instagram@virendersehwag

The Man Behind The Bat

Sehwag's story is as relatable as it is inspiring. He grew up in Delhi's Najafgarh, far from the polished training systems that define modern sports. What he had was an unshakeable belief in his own way of doing things. And that never changed whether he was scoring centuries or cracking jokes during interviews.

His easy confidence made him stand out. Where others saw risk, he saw opportunity. Where others played safe, he played free. That attitude has shaped his post-cricket life too one that blends purpose, business, and a touch of mischief.

The Business of Being Sehwag

Today, Sehwag's estimated net worth stands at around ₹340-350 crore, built through brand endorsements, investments, commentary, and his educational venture. Over the years, he's endorsed brands like Reebok, Hero Honda, Samsung, and Boost but his greatest strength remains his authenticity.

Unlike many celebrities who carefully curate their image, Sehwag never tries too hard. He says what he thinks, laughs at himself, and stays real which, in today's world of filters and PR-polish, might just be his biggest brand asset.

Life Beyond The Boundary

After hanging up his bat, Sehwag moved seamlessly into new roles - commentator, mentor, entrepreneur, and digital personality. His one-liners during cricket commentary have earned him a cult following, but behind the humour lies a sharp mind that understands both the game and people.

He founded the Sehwag International School in Haryana, a sprawling 23-acre institution that focuses on academics and sports equally. It's his way of giving back, a tribute to the opportunities he once wished he had.

A Legacy Of Simplicity And Self-Belief

What makes Sehwag remarkable isn't just what he achieved, but how he did it with ease, humour, and fearlessness. He made ambition look simple. And even today, he stands as a reminder that success doesn't always need to be dramatic; sometimes it's just about being completely, unapologetically yourself.

So as he celebrates his 47th birthday, Sehwag remains much the same - sharp, funny, and unbothered by the noise. He continues to inspire not just with his records, but with the way he's lived his life: bold, balanced, and refreshingly real.