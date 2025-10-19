Viral Video: Rapido Driver Decorates Auto With Diwali Lights, Passenger Says ‘This Is My India’ Insync oi-Riny John

A recent reel on social media has melted the hearts of many who are all set to celebrate Diwali. A passenger booked a Rapido auto and noticed something mesmerising when he got in. The vehicle was decked with bright strings of lights and small decorations, glowing cheerfully in the evening. Curious, he asks the driver his name to which he replies, "Sajid". He then asked why he had gone to such lengths.

Sajid simply replied, "It's Diwali, right?" The passenger is impressed and then wishes him happy diwali. He also adds, "This is my India." What started as a short chat revealed something bigger, it was a small act that made someone feel included and appreciated. It also depicted that celebration of a festival is not limited to just one religion especially in India.

Festivals That Go Beyond Religion

Sajid, had decorated his auto for a festival not traditionally associated with his faith. Moments like this are common in India. Across the country, people from different religions celebrate together: Muslims lighting diyas for Diwali, Hindus joining Eid feasts, and neighbors exchanging sweets during Christmas.

In Delhi, the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair festival' is a centuries-old tradition where Hindus and Muslims participate equally, offering floral fans at temples and dargahs, and celebrating music and community together. In Kashmir, Hindu and Muslim communities have long shared festivals, reflecting the ethos of Kashmiriyat, a culture of coexistence and shared celebrations.

In Goa and Kochi, Diwali, Christmas, and Eid often see participation across religions in community events, street decorations, and shared meals. These are normal, everyday gestures that keep communal harmony alive.

The Power Of Small Gestures

You don't need a big celebration to make someone's day. Sajid's little lights and decorations turned a regular auto ride into something special. The passenger smiled, felt welcomed, and even shared that joy with others online. A simple act like this-a few fairy lights, a small decoration, a friendly gesture can brighten someone's day and remind everyone that kindness and thoughtfulness matter, even in small ways.

What Makes Moments Like These Special

This is why moments like Sajid's stick with us. Festivals in India are about connection as much as they are about rituals. When someone participates in a celebration outside their own faith, it builds trust, understanding, and a sense of shared humanity. It's proof that joy, respect, and kindness are universal, and that community is created in simple, everyday moments.

The next time you see someone celebrating a festival that isn't their own, notice it. Even small acts-a decorated auto, a lit diya, a shared sweet speak volumes. Sajid expresses love for his country when he realizes the communal tolerance of his auto driver who celebrates Diwali in his own way by decorating lights in his auto.In India, little acts like Sajid's add real warmth to festivals that strengthen the bonds between people.